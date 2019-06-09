PM Modi in Sri Lanka will be the first foreign leader to visit the country after the unfortunate Easter Sunday Bombings Attack.

PM Modi visits Sri Lanka: This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the nation after it was shocked with the ghastly terror attack on Easter Sunday. The prime minister received by the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on his arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport will also meet his Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Leader of Opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa during his visit to the nation.

Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of SL in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome. @RW_UNP pic.twitter.com/wjZjKPno01 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019

A delegation of the main Tamil party – The Tamil National Alliance – is also expected to meet Prime Minister Modi. His visit is considered as a sign of India’s affirmation of solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the deadly Easter bombings in April.

Multiple explosions shook the island nation on April 21, when the Christian community was celebrating Easter. The explosions devastated three churches and high-end hotels, claiming lives of more than 250 people. PM Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka is being seen as expressing solidarity with the island nation in its fight against terror and extremism. The official visits further indicate the emphasis India gives to the ”Neighbourhood First” policy.

After paying tribute to the victims at St Anthony’s Church in Colombo, which had come under terrorist attack in April this year, PM Narendra Modi will also be going to hold talks with the Indian community in Colombo.

