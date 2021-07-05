India is ready to share the open-source software CoWIN for free to 50 interested countries. The virtual CoWIN global conclave saw participation from various health and technology experts representing countries from across the globe.

Today (Monday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CoWIN global conclave where India will offer the platform as a digital means for other countries that have shown interest in it to adopt and run their Covid-19 vaccination drives. While India has been running its vaccination drive since January using the CoWin platform to help people register for vaccination against Covid-19, book a slot and download vaccination certificates, about 50 other countries including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda have shown interest in using the platform.

The virtual meet will see participation from various health and technology experts representing countries from across the globe. The event will be inaugurated by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Some of the expected speakers at the event are foreign secretary HV Shringla, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA). RS Sharma said that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.

The aim of the conclave – a joint initiative by the Union ministry of health, external affairs and the NHA is to share India’s experience with regards to universal vaccination to fight Covid-19 through CoWIN, the NHA said in a statement posted on its website. “We are elated to announce that Hon’ble PM @narendramodi would be sharing his thoughts on #CoWINGlobalConclave as India offers #CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat #COVID19,” the NHA said in a tweet.

India developed CoWin as the central information technology (IT) system for strategising, implementing, monitoring and evaluating Covid vaccination. Recently, many countries have shown interest in using the platform, the NHA said. “India is excited to join hands with the world to win over Covid-19 together with CoWin. Join us as we unfold the story behind the development of a scalable, inclusive and open platform called CoWIN, the tech backbone of India’s vaccination drive,” it said.