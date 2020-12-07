Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday gestured towards a mass resignation of the PDM alliance's members. Nawaz added that party members must bravely face any lawsuits filed against them by Prime Minister Imran Khan or his government.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice President Maryam Nawaz on December 6 said that the 11-party strong alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) plans on taking big decisions on December 8.

Nawaz added that party members must bravely face any lawsuits filed against them by Prime Minister Imran Khan or his government stating that the populace needs to understand how wary the government is of its opposition and all it can do is levy cases against them.

Nawaz then issued a challenge against PM Imran Khan, daring him to talk to the people while informing them of Pakistan’s GDP which has gone in the negative, while hundreds of thousands lost their occupations, medicines are being sold at exorbitant prices, people are without wheat, sugar, flour and the nation’s progress is being reversed.

Citing it as a do or die situation, Maryam Nawaz said to the party workers, “You must take these charge sheets, string them together and wear them proudly like a garland.”

