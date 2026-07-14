PoJK Protest: 8 Killed As Pakistan Rangers Opened Fire On Protesters Ahead Of Muzaffarabad March

At least eight people were killed after Pakistani Rangers opened fire on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to reports, the latest incident happened after Rangers fired tear gas shells and opened fire on demonstrators who had gathered at the Rawalakot bus stand. Reports claimed that firing incidents were also reported from the Sudhanoti area. The firing incidents come a day before a massive protest march in PoK, which has been planned to head to Muzaffarabad on July 15.

Killings, Arrests Reported Before Muzaffarabad Mass Protest

A mass march has been planned for July 15 in Muzaffarabad, the region’s capital city. However, ahead of the march, reports claimed that around eight people were killed after Pakistani Rangers opened fire on unarmed demonstrators near the Rawalakot bus stand. Several incidents of firing have been reported in other areas of PoK as well; however, casualties have not yet been reported from those locations.

PoK Diaspora Holds Protest Outside White House Over Killings

The PoK diaspora held a protest outside the White House over the innocent killings by Pakistani Rangers. The protesters urged the international community to take note of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. The demonstrators, including men, women, and children, appealed to world leaders to pressure the Pakistani government to withdraw the Pakistani army from civilian areas. The protesters also raised concerns over the growing tension in the region and appealed to India to help protect lives and facilitate relief for those affected by the continued shutdown.

India Slams Pakistan Over Unrest and Innocent Killings

India has sharply criticized Islamabad over the continuing protests in PoJK, saying the demonstrations are the consequence of decades of exploitation and the denial of fundamental rights in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) accused Pakistan of using excessive force against the protesters, restricting food and medicine, and using lethal force against civilians. The MEA statement stated: “The ongoing protests in PoJK are a direct consequence of Pakistan’s decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation.”

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