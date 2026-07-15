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Home > World News > PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed

PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed

The Muzaffarabad march in PoK has been stalled amid rising tensions. Over 28 have died since June as authorities cut internet and deploy 4,000 security troops.

PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 21:15 IST

Following the killing of nine civilians during protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday, the Muzaffarabad march scheduled for July 15 was temporarily stalled amid rising tensions in the region. Reports indicate that security forces raided houses in the area but came under fire, resulting in the death of an officer. In the Sudhanoti district alone, massive security deployments were made; however, seven protesters and one police official were killed during the clashes.  

Muzaffarabad Mass Protest Stalled Due to Rising Tensions

Protesters gathered under the umbrella of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) remained in Rawalakot until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, despite earlier announcements to set off on their march. Reports claim that the government restricted internet and phone access in the region to prevent further mobilization and violence. Meanwhile, Muzaffarabad Deputy Commissioner Munir Qureshi was quoted by the media stating that the situation in the capital city and its surrounding areas remained calm, with no active protests or violence reported.  

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28 People Killed Since June

At least 28 people have been killed since the protests first erupted in June this year. According to officials, approximately 79 others have been injured during the ongoing clashes between protesters and security forces. Around 4,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the region to block the Muzaffarabad mass protest march.

Taking strong note of the violence in PoK, India has sharply criticized Islamabad over the continuing protests, stating that the demonstrations are a direct consequence of decades of systemic exploitation and the denial of fundamental rights in the region.  

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

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PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed
Tags: JAAC Rawalakot protest updateJoint Awami Action CommitteeMuzaffarabad march stalledPakistan occupied Kashmir clashesPoK protests 2026

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PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed

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PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed

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PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed
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PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed
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