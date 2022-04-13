In PoK, a gangrape survivor sought shelter and security from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and told him about her trauma.

A woman in Pakistan’s Occupied Kashmir (POK) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance. The woman was gang raped and is seeking for justice against this crime with her for a long time. Yet there has been no development in the case, therefore she has requested help from the Prime Minister.

The women identified herself, Maria Tahir in a video message shared on social media for PM Modi.

In an emotional video, Maria said “I am a gang rape survivor and have been struggling for justice for the last seven years. I’m seeking protection from Prime Minister Modi because the police, governments, and judiciary of PoK have failed to provide me with justice for the last seven years.”

She further added stating that her kids are facing death threats from Local Police and a senior politician, Choudhary Tariq Farooq.

Maria has been pleading with authorities to hold those responsible for the horrible incident in 2015 accountable. Haroon Rashid, Mamoon Rashid, Jameel Shafi, Waqas Ashraf, Sanam Haroon, and three others have all been accused of sexually assaulting her.

In several attempts for justice, Maria also wrote a number of letters to officials, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has stated that reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is the government’s next priority.