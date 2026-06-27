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Home > World News > Why Is PoK PM Furious With Khawaja Asif? ‘Not Proper Kashmiris’ Remark Countered With Demand For Apology

Why Is PoK PM Furious With Khawaja Asif? ‘Not Proper Kashmiris’ Remark Countered With Demand For Apology

PoK's so-called Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore criticised Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his remarks questioning the identity of PoK residents.

PoK PM Blasts Khawaja Asif Over Kashmiri Identity Remark (Images: X)
PoK PM Blasts Khawaja Asif Over Kashmiri Identity Remark (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 15:18 IST

PoK: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) so-called Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has publicly criticised Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his remarks questioning the identity of people from the region, triggering a fresh political row within PoK. Rathore accused Asif of creating divisions instead of unity after the minister reportedly said in a television interview that residents of Rawalakot and Mirpur were “not proper Kashmiris.” The PoK leader said people from Jammu and Kashmir do not require anyone’s approval to define who they are.

Why PoK row erupted after Khawaja Asif’s remarks on Kashmiri identity

Responding on X, Rathore wrote, “People of Jammu and Kashmir do not need validation of their identity from Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif or anybody else for that matter.” He further said, “Boomers such as him and their antics are creating divisions instead of bringing people closer.” The PoK leader said Asif’s remarks had sparked widespread backlash and claimed the minister later tried to shift the focus by criticising governance in the region instead of addressing his original statement.

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Rathore referred to Asif’s reported clarification that Kashmiri identity is shaped by years of struggle and sacrifice rather than birth certificates. The defence minister also reportedly blamed governance failures in PoK while defending his earlier comments. Rejecting that argument, Rathore said, “Sir, ask your higher-ups and they’ll tell you how well we’ve governed. A more dignified act would be to address the elephant in the room and apologize for your original remarks instead of scapegoating our governance.”

How PoK controversy coincides with India-Pakistan war of words

The controversy comes as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high. Reports say that earlier this week, India strongly criticised Khawaja Asif after his reported warning that Pakistan could go to war if its water security was threatened. The remarks came after India maintained that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance would remain unchanged.

Responding during a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Regarding the comments made by the Pakistani Defence Minister, we have seen reports on the matter. Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve.” Jaiswal also said the situation in PoK was “a direct consequence of Pakistan’s decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation.” The exchange has added another layer to the ongoing political friction surrounding PoK, with Rathore’s criticism exposing differences even within Pakistan’s own leadership.

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Why Is PoK PM Furious With Khawaja Asif? ‘Not Proper Kashmiris’ Remark Countered With Demand For Apology
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Why Is PoK PM Furious With Khawaja Asif? ‘Not Proper Kashmiris’ Remark Countered With Demand For Apology
Why Is PoK PM Furious With Khawaja Asif? ‘Not Proper Kashmiris’ Remark Countered With Demand For Apology
Why Is PoK PM Furious With Khawaja Asif? ‘Not Proper Kashmiris’ Remark Countered With Demand For Apology
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