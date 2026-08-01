PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe

Recent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has claimed more than 50 lives and left hundreds injured over four days following a severe crackdown by Pakistani security forces. These claims were made by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group leading protests in the region. In light of the rising casualties, human rights organizations have called for an impartial investigation into the cycle of violence.

JAAC Claims Over 50 Killed in Forces Crackdown

In a social media post, JAAC member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri alleged that security forces killed dozens of demonstrators during the crackdown. “In the past four days, the forces have killed more than 50 of our people through brutal actions, and hundreds remain injured,” he wrote on X. The JAAC noted that late-night demonstrations erupted across the region, with hundreds taking to the streets to demand the protection of their fundamental rights and the implementation of commitments previously made by local authorities.

#WATCH | Pakistan | Police on Friday (July 31) detained a number of protesters during a rally outside the Lahore Press Club, where demonstrators gathered to condemn violence and express solidarity with activists in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The “Kashmir Solidarity… pic.twitter.com/5TYCR0i2Gw — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

Escalating Protests and Lockdown in PoK

Protests and sporadic violence have flared across PoK since June. Authorities imposed a strict shutdown after the JAAC and its supporters took to the streets calling for structural and electoral reforms in the heavily militarized region. While reports indicate that one phase of local elections has already concluded, Pakistani authorities have denied claims of civilian killings by security forces.

Pakistan Blames India; JAAC Rejects Claims

Addressing the turmoil, Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, alleged that the unrest was “India-sponsored,” claiming substantial funds were funneled to create instability in the region. However, the JAAC categorically rejected these accusations, emphasizing that the movement is entirely local. Group representatives stated that residents are simply demanding their basic political and economic rights, and that the agitation has no connection to India.

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