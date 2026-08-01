LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe

PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe

Over 50 people killed and hundreds injured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following a severe crackdown by Pakistani forces.

PoK protests enter 17th day, thousands join the rally (Image: X)
PoK protests enter 17th day, thousands join the rally (Image: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 19:15 IST

Recent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has claimed more than 50 lives and left hundreds injured over four days following a severe crackdown by Pakistani security forces. These claims were made by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group leading protests in the region. In light of the rising casualties, human rights organizations have called for an impartial investigation into the cycle of violence.

JAAC Claims Over 50 Killed in Forces Crackdown

In a social media post, JAAC member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri alleged that security forces killed dozens of demonstrators during the crackdown. “In the past four days, the forces have killed more than 50 of our people through brutal actions, and hundreds remain injured,” he wrote on X. The JAAC noted that late-night demonstrations erupted across the region, with hundreds taking to the streets to demand the protection of their fundamental rights and the implementation of commitments previously made by local authorities.

Escalating Protests and Lockdown in PoK

Protests and sporadic violence have flared across PoK since June. Authorities imposed a strict shutdown after the JAAC and its supporters took to the streets calling for structural and electoral reforms in the heavily militarized region. While reports indicate that one phase of local elections has already concluded, Pakistani authorities have denied claims of civilian killings by security forces.

Pakistan Blames India; JAAC Rejects Claims

Addressing the turmoil, Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, alleged that the unrest was “India-sponsored,” claiming substantial funds were funneled to create instability in the region. However, the JAAC categorically rejected these accusations, emphasizing that the movement is entirely local. Group representatives stated that residents are simply demanding their basic political and economic rights, and that the agitation has no connection to India.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Started For 11403 Posts; Check Last date, How To Apply Here

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe
Tags: Joint Awami Action CommitteeMuzaffarabad Rawalakot clashesPakistan India-sponsored claims PoKPoK protests Pakistani forces crackdownPoK unrest 2026

RELATED News

Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?

Who Is Zubair Baloch? Uzair Baloch’s Brother Critically Injured in Lyari Firing as Police Probe Gang Rivalry

Who Is Nirmal Purja? Record-Breaking Mountaineer Among 10 Missing After Broad Peak Avalanche In Pakistan

What Is Happening In Spain’s African City Of Ceuta And Why Thousands Are Fleeing From Morocco

Who Is Arika Kundu? Meet The Minnesota Teen Behind A Pesticide-Removing Invention

LATEST NEWS

PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe

Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates

Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

SAFF Championship 2026 Draw: India, Pakistan Clubbed in Same Group as Football Rivals Set For Blockbuster Clash

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Started For 11403 Posts; Check Last Date, How To Apply Here

Chandigarh Property Dispute Turns Violent: Lawyer Arrested After Shooting Landlady During Court-Ordered Eviction

What Is Samudra Manthan Scheme? Here’s How It Could Cut India’s Oil Import Bill

Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe
PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe
PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe
PoK Unrest: Over 50 Killed, Hundreds Injured In Crackdown By Pakistani Forces; JAAC Demands Impartial Probe

QUICK LINKS