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Home > World News > PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day

PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day

The protest movement in PoJK entered its 17th day with over 50,000 people gathering in Rawalakot.

PoK protests enter 17th day, thousands join the rally (Image: X)
PoK protests enter 17th day, thousands join the rally (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 16:06 IST

The protest movement in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) entered its 17th straight day, with tens of thousands of people gathering at Rawalakot’s Eidgah Ground. Organisers claimed that more than 50,000 demonstrators attended the rally, making it one of the biggest public mobilisations seen in the region in recent years.

The demonstrations, led by the Awami Action Committee, have continued despite security restrictions and measures imposed by authorities. Protesters have been voicing concerns over inflation, economic difficulties, governance issues and what they describe as years of political marginalisation.

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Women voices and political criticism gain momentum

Women activists and social media personalities have become increasingly visible in the movement. One of the most discussed moments came from social media influencer Ranima Shazma, whose video message gained wide attention online.

“The Pakistani Army is acting against ordinary civilians and people are suffering. Pakistan has failed to address the concerns of the region,” she said, while calling for a reassessment of PoK’s political future.

Addressing the large gathering in Rawalakot, Awami Action Committee leader Sardar Aman Khan criticised Pakistan’s approach towards the region and demanded greater political autonomy. He argued that decisions concerning Kashmir should be determined by the people of Kashmir and opposed what he called externally imposed political arrangements.

Supply restrictions and action against employees fuel tensions

Khan also questioned the credibility of the region’s electoral process, alleging that public representation does not truly reflect the will of the people. His remarks drew strong support from protesters attending the rally.

Meanwhile, organisers accused authorities of restricting the flow of essential goods into PoK. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show trucks carrying food and supplies stranded for days at entry points connecting Pakistan with the region. Activists say the situation is worsening shortages and adding pressure on local communities already affected by the prolonged shutdown.

Documents shared among protest groups reportedly show disciplinary action against government employees accused of joining the demonstrations. According to these reports, 128 employees have been dismissed from service.

Arrests, casualties and wider political debate continue

Protest leaders have also alleged that retired military personnel were warned against participating in the movement, with concerns raised about possible pension-related consequences.

According to organisers, dozens of people have been killed during the unrest, while many activists and supporters have been detained or booked under various charges. Authorities, however, maintain that action is only being taken against individuals involved in activities considered unlawful.

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has done a lot for the region

The protest has also led to debates on politics within Pakistan. Khawaja Asif, the country’s Defence Minister, lambasted the protesters in Parliament and complained about the continuing protests, claiming that Pakistan has done much in terms of sacrifices for the region. The comments he made, especially those on the identity of the protestors, have also led to criticism from the activists.

However, the protest has also raised questions on issues of governance, demography, and representation in PoK after 1948. While opponents claim that all the past governments have neglected the locals’ issues, the current government rejects such criticisms. As the protest continues into its third week without any foreseeable solution, people have continued to follow the developments in South Asia.

Also Read: Google Sent Earthquake Alerts Before Venezuela Quake; Here’s How Your Smartphone Could Save Your Life    

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PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day
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PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day

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PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day
PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day
PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day
PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day

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