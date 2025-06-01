Voters headed to the polls for the second round of the presidential election, with key contenders offering contrasting visions for Poland’s future.

Voters headed to the polls for the second round of the presidential election, with key contenders offering contrasting visions for Poland’s future.

Polish voters headed to the polls on Sunday for the second round of the presidential election, with the race described as one of the closest in the country’s post-1989 history, The Guardian reported. The two contenders—Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski and historian Karol Nawrocki—have offered starkly contrasting visions for Poland’s future.

Trzaskowski, a pro-European candidate backed by the governing coalition led by Donald Tusk, faces Nawrocki, endorsed by the populist-right Law and Justice (PiS) party, which governed Poland between 2015 and 2023, the report said.

Stakes Beyond the Ceremonial Role

Although the presidency in Poland is largely ceremonial, it holds significant influence over foreign and defense policy and, critically, the power to veto legislation, the report said, adding that this veto requires a three-fifths parliamentary majority to override, a threshold that the current government cannot meet.

At the heart of the election is whether Tusk’s government can advance reforms on the rule of law and social issues such as abortion and LGBTQ rights or whether a Nawrocki victory will entrench the political deadlock, complicating reform efforts before the 2027 parliamentary election.

“Tusk knows the stakes and that if Nawrocki wins, he’s got a lame-duck administration for the next couple of years. And it will be worse than with Duda as Nawrocki will come in fresh, with a new mandate from what effectively turned into a referendum on the government,” The Guardian quoted Professor Aleks Szczerbiak, an expert in East and Central European politics at the University of Sussex, as saying.

Campaign Dynamics and Voter Uncertainty

The final days of the campaign saw both candidates scrambling to win over voters whose preferred candidates had been eliminated in the first round, with analysts warning that fewer than 200,000 votes could determine the winner.

“The outcome is impossible to predict—there are too many moving parts, and even the slightest change on the day could tip the balance,” Ben Stanley, associate professor at SWPS University in Warsaw, said, per The Guardian.

Poland entered electoral silence on Friday night, barring further campaigning and new polls, leaving voters with only a day to reflect on an intense campaign.

Candidate Profiles: Rafał Trzaskowski Vs Karol Nawrocki

Rafał Trzaskowski, an Oxford-educated former minister and member of the European Parliament, has served as Warsaw’s mayor since 2018. He positioned himself as a steady hand to work with the government on progressive reforms. Yet, his close ties to the Tusk administration, accusations of elitism, and controversies over foreign funding for his online campaign posed challenges.

Karol Nawrocki, in contrast, is a political newcomer. Since 2021, he has led the Institute of National Remembrance, a state institute investigating historical crimes against Poland. Although formally independent, he is backed by PiS, offering a fresh face for the party.

Nawrocki’s campaign gained support from international figures, including US president Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. However, allegations regarding his past—such as the contentious acquisition of an apartment and his admission of involvement in an organized football hooligan fight—clouded his campaign.

A Nawrocki victory could signal a shift in Poland’s stance toward Ukraine. He has voiced opposition to Ukrainian NATO membership and emphasized the complex historical relationship between the two nations, raising questions about Poland’s continued support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

Poland Election 2025: Awaiting Results

Polling stations are set to close at 9 pm local time (8 pm BST), with exit polls expected soon after. Given the razor-thin margins, the outcome may remain uncertain until late-night results trickle in.

