Poland Election 2025: Why This Presidential Runoff Matters Far Beyond the Country’s Borders | Explained

Poland Election 2025: The country heads to the polls this Sunday for a pivotal presidential runoff that could shape its future path.

Poland Election 2025: The country heads to the polls this Sunday for a pivotal presidential runoff that could shape its future path.

Poland heads to the polls this Sunday for a pivotal presidential runoff that could shape its future path — either reinforcing its nationalist, conservative trajectory or steering the country toward liberal, pro-European Union values, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday.

What’s Happening in Poland?

The runoff follows a tightly contested first round and is being closely watched across Europe and the United States. President Andrzej Duda is stepping down after two terms, and his successor will either enable or block the agenda of the current centrist government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The Candidates at a Glance

Karol Nawrocki (Conservative) : A 42-year-old historian with no prior political experience but backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party. Supporters see him as a symbol of patriotic, Christian values. He’s also been endorsed by US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

: A 42-year-old historian with no prior political experience but backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party. Supporters see him as a symbol of patriotic, Christian values. He’s also been endorsed by US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Rafał Trzaskowski (Liberal Centrist): The 53-year-old mayor of Warsaw and a key ally of PM Tusk. A pro-European figure, he is credited with modernising the capital and advocates for democratic reforms and stronger EU ties.

Why This Vote Matters

Power of the President : Poland’s president can veto laws, meaning the election result will either help or hinder Tusk’s reform agenda.

: Poland’s president can veto laws, meaning the election result will either help or hinder Tusk’s reform agenda. Geopolitical Stakes : With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging next door, the outcome affects NATO policy, regional security and EU alignment.

: With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging next door, the outcome affects NATO policy, regional security and EU alignment. Global Spotlight: The election has drawn international attention, with global leaders Trump treating it as part of a broader ideological battle.

Key Issues at Stake

1. Security and Ukraine

Trzaskowski supports Ukraine’s future NATO membership.

supports Ukraine’s future NATO membership. Nawrocki opposes Ukrainian accession to NATO, aligning with more nationalist defense views.

2. Rule of Law and Democracy

Trzaskowski pledges to reverse judicial reforms seen as undermining democracy.

pledges to reverse judicial reforms seen as undermining democracy. Nawrocki is expected to uphold PiS-era changes that centralized power.

3. Women’s Rights

Trzaskowski supports abortion rights up to 12 weeks.

supports abortion rights up to 12 weeks. Nawrocki is firmly against any liberalization of Poland’s near-total abortion ban.

A Battle of Ideologies

Nawrocki has embraced themes popular on the American right — EU skepticism, Christian identity and national sovereignty, as reported by the AP. His campaign received a boost from Trump, who sees the vote as part of a global populist movement. Meanwhile, European centrists are rooting for Trzaskowski as a defender of liberal democracy.

Scandals and Controversies

Nawrocki has faced multiple charges — from alleged ties to gangsters and the sex trade to involvement in violent brawls. While he admits to past “noble male battles,” his supporters accuse the media of bias, per AP report. Tusk has publicly blamed PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński for nominating him: “You knew about everything, Jarosław. About the connections with the gangsters, about ‘fixing girls.’ The entire responsibility for this catastrophe falls on you!”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What’s Next?

Polls close at 9 p.m. local time on Sunday. An exit poll by Ipsos will be released shortly after, with final results expected Monday, AP reported.