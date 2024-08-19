Poland’s Charge d’Affaires, Sebastian Domzalski, has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visits to Poland and Ukraine, amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, will send a “powerful signal” to the international community that India stands for peace, dialogue, the UN Charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

In an interview with ANI, Domzalski expressed his happiness over PM Modi’s decision to visit Poland and to combine this visit with one to Ukraine, which he emphasized is defending its borders against “unlawful aggression.”

When asked about the significance of PM Modi’s visit amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Domzalski said, “I think it’s very significant. We are really happy that Prime Minister Modi has decided to visit Poland. But we are also glad that he will be combining this visit to Poland with a visit to Ukraine, our neighbor, which is defending its borders against unlawful aggression.”

He added, “This visit by Prime Minister Modi at this important time will send a powerful signal to the global community that India stands for peace, dialogue, negotiations, the UN Charter, and sovereignty and territorial integrity. Of course, there are ongoing diplomatic efforts to end this conflict and the war. As our foreign minister also says, at the moment, negotiations are taking place on the battlefield. Let’s see what the outcome will be, but we hope for a just and peaceful resolution of the war. From our perspective, this war could end very quickly if Russian forces withdraw. The decision lies with the Kremlin.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make official visits to Poland and Ukraine from August 21-23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. This will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Poland in 45 years, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Warsaw in 2024.

Regarding PM Modi’s visit to Poland, Domzalski remarked, “We are really happy about the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Poland. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our country since 1979. The significance of this visit cannot be understated. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Poland. As you mentioned, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, and we will discuss the history of our collaboration over the past 70 years. But we will also focus on the future and explore new avenues of cooperation.”

Domzalski mentioned that there will be three priority areas during PM Modi’s visit to Poland: technology, security, and defense. He noted that Poland has transformed its economy over the past 30-35 years.

When asked about the focus areas during PM Modi’s visit, he said, “I believe there will be three priority areas: technology, security, and defense. Both countries are looking to upgrade and modernize their economies. Poland has developed very quickly over the past 30-35 years, and we are now one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union. In fact, our latest quarterly data shows that we are the fastest-growing economy in the EU.”

He added, “If Prime Minister Modi visits Poland, he will see that we also talk a lot about ‘Vikas’ (development) and ‘Pragati’ (progress) in Poland. Technology will be a key focus, as will security, given the current situation in Europe and the global attention it has garnered. Security will be high on the agenda, and Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Tusk will discuss this. Of course, defense will also be a topic of discussion. Let’s see what announcements will be made.”

The Polish diplomat also spoke about India’s role amid the ongoing conflict, describing it as a “voice of the world.” He emphasized that India is a rising global power and is gaining significant importance.

When asked about India’s role in contributing to peace and PM Modi’s recent remarks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Domzalski said, “I think India has an important role to play. India is a rising global power and a leader on the world stage. We saw the significance of India’s G20 presidency. As the most populous democracy, India is indeed the voice of the world.”

During his meeting with Putin on July 9, PM Modi stated that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield and that peace talks cannot succeed amid bombs, guns, and bullets.

Discussing economic cooperation between India and Poland, Domzalski said, “Economic cooperation will be very important. I was here during the last visit of the Polish Prime Minister to India, which took place in 2010. At that time, I was responsible for economic cooperation, so trade and investments are very close to my heart. I believe economic cooperation plays a crucial role in bringing India and Poland closer together. We are seeing a significant increase in Indian investments in Poland.”

He continued, “I also see growing interest in investing in Poland. Just this year, two major investments have been announced, one in lithium-ion batteries and the other in optical fibers. Traditionally, Poland has been a destination for Indian companies, particularly in BPO and IT sectors. They continue to be successful here and are looking to expand their presence. We are also witnessing increasing interest from Polish companies in investing in India. Almost every week, we have meetings with Polish entrepreneurs interested in expanding into India, and many have already established a significant presence there.”

Domzalski also highlighted the people-to-people ties between India and Poland, recalling how Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja provided refuge to thousands of Polish refugees during World War II. He mentioned that Jam Saheb is known as the “Good Maharaja” in Poland.

Speaking about the historical ties between India and Poland, he said, “This is also very significant. We have several chapters in our history that show the close people-to-people contacts between our countries. The story of the ‘Good Maharaja,’ Jam Saheb, is one of them. I believe Prime Minister Modi, who comes from Gujarat, will highlight this story during his visit. He recently mentioned it in a speech in Jamnagar, where he acknowledged that Jam Saheb planted the seeds for Indo-Polish cooperation. In Poland, there is a square named after the ‘Good Maharaja,’ and a school bears his name. There is also an exchange program between Rajkot and Warsaw, where students visit each other annually to keep this story alive. Some people in Poland still remember the ‘Good Maharaja.’ I hope Prime Minister Modi will also be able to witness this part of our shared history.”

Regarding Poland’s support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, Domzalski said, “When Prime Minister Modi visits Poland, I am sure we will discuss bilateral issues, but we will also talk about global issues. UN Security Council reform is high on our agenda. We agree that India, being the most populous country in the world, should be a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We need to reform the Security Council, and we hope that after the reform, the voices of countries that are currently underrepresented will be heard.”

He also mentioned that the Indian diaspora in Poland is looking forward to meeting PM Modi and highlighted the significant contribution of the Indian community to the Polish economy.

When asked if PM Modi’s schedule includes a meeting with the Indian diaspora, he said, “As far as I understand, yes, there is a plan for a meeting. The Indian diaspora in Poland is always eager to meet the Prime Minister. Some of them have been living in Poland for over 40 years, and they are well-established and well-connected. Their contribution to the Polish economy is highly appreciated.”

When asked about the significance of PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine following his recent visit to Russia, Domzalski said, “This is for the Ukrainian ambassador to comment on, but from the Polish perspective, this visit is also a very significant and powerful signal. We are all eagerly awaiting some important announcements and welcome India’s role in bridging gaps and resolving the conflict.”

Earlier in July, PM Modi visited Russia for an official visit, where he was received by Russia’s First Deputy PM Denis Manturov at the airport. During his visit, he held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably, India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy as the path to resolving the ongoing war against Ukraine.

