Poland Faces Crucial Presidential Vote That Could Shape Its Future with Europe or the U.S.

Poland went to the polls on Sunday to decide who will be its next president in an election that could shape the country’s direction on the world stage for years to come. The outcome will determine whether Poland continues to move closer to the heart of the European Union or leans more toward a nationalist, U.S.-focused path, inspired by Donald Trump-style politics.

The race is between Civic Coalition (KO) candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, who represents a centrist, pro-European stance, and Karol Nawrocki, the nationalist-backed candidate supported by the Law and Justice party (PiS). Pre-election polls showed Trzaskowski with a slight lead, but it was within the margin of error — making the result unpredictable.

Voting officially closed at 9 p.m. local time, and exit polls were expected shortly afterward. Final results, according to the electoral commission, were expected by Monday morning or early afternoon.

Why This Election Matters Beyond Poland

Although Poland is a parliamentary democracy — where most power rests with the prime minister and parliament — the president has the authority to veto legislation. This gives the position significant weight, especially on foreign policy and judicial matters.

That’s why the vote is being watched not just in Poland but across Europe, in neighboring Ukraine, in Russia, and even in the United States. Both candidates have pledged strong support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s ongoing invasion, now in its third year, and both agree on the need to ramp up defense spending — something the U.S. has pushed European nations to do.

However, their approaches differ when it comes to NATO. Trzaskowski believes that Ukraine’s future NATO membership is crucial for Poland’s own security. Nawrocki, on the other hand, has recently said he would not approve Ukraine joining NATO as president, arguing it might risk dragging the alliance into direct conflict with Russia.

Pro-EU or Pro-U.S.?

On the broader world stage, Trzaskowski has emphasized maintaining strong relations with both the European Union and the United States. Nawrocki, meanwhile, has leaned more heavily toward the U.S., especially after meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in May. His views are shaped by Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement, and he’s focused more on U.S. ties than European cooperation.

Voter Turnout and What It Means

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, voter turnout stood at 54.9%, according to Sylwester Marciniak, head of the electoral commission. That’s slightly higher than at the same time in the second round of the 2020 presidential vote, when turnout eventually reached 68.2%.

Turnout is seen as a critical factor in this election. In the 2023 parliamentary elections, high participation from younger, urban, liberal voters played a big role in helping Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s coalition win power. A similar turnout could help Trzaskowski again.

What the Voters Are Saying

In Warsaw, 53-year-old IT specialist Robert Kepczynski said foreign policy was his top concern. “The most important thing is foreign policy,” he said. “We can’t look both ways, to the US and the EU — and looking only to the US for help is short-sighted.”

Economist Maria Luczynska, 73, said casting her vote was an emotional experience. “(The election) is important because this is how we decide our future. What country my daughter, my grandchildren will live in.”

Nawrocki Offers a Conservative Vision

If Karol Nawrocki wins, he’s expected to follow the same approach as outgoing President Andrzej Duda, also from PiS. Duda often used his veto power to stop Tusk’s government from reversing the controversial judicial reforms brought in by the previous PiS-led administration — changes the EU says have weakened the independence of Poland’s courts.

Nawrocki has framed the election as a kind of referendum on the current government, criticizing them as out of touch with ordinary people. “They want to build a Poland for the elites,” he told supporters in the town of Biala Podlaska, a PiS stronghold in eastern Poland.

Social Issues Mark a Clear Divide

The candidates also take very different stances on social issues. Trzaskowski supports more liberal policies, including civil partnerships for LGBT couples and making abortion laws less strict. Nawrocki, in contrast, says Poland — a predominantly Catholic country — should reject such changes.

These issues have divided voters, especially along urban and rural lines. Trzaskowski’s support base is mostly in larger cities and towns, where people tend to have more liberal views. Nawrocki finds his strength in smaller towns and villages, especially in the east and south, where conservative values are more common.

A Fracturing Political Landscape?

The first round of voting, held on May 18, showed signs that Poland’s long-standing political rivalry between KO and PiS might be weakening. The anti-establishment far-right gained more support than expected, raising questions about whether a new political force is emerging.

Still, the runoff on Sunday once again came down to the familiar KO vs. PiS battle.

Trzaskowski, hoping for another surge of support from liberal voters, tried to fire up enthusiasm during a rally in Ciechanow. “Looking at this mobilisation, I see how much hope you have — hope in a future in which Poland plays a leading role in the European Union,” he told the crowd.

At another event in Wloclawek, he urged voters to turn out in large numbers. “Encourage everyone, so that as many Poles as possible vote in the presidential election,” he said.

Nawrocki, at his own rally in Biala Podlaska, stressed how close the race was. “These elections could be decided by single votes,” he warned.