Poland Mobilizes Military Aircraft Amid Russian Strikes On Western Ukraine

Poland scrambled military aircraft early Tuesday morning in response to Russian missile strikes on western Ukraine, according to the country’s Operational Command. The move underscores growing concerns about the security of NATO airspace as Russia intensifies its aerial attacks on Ukrainian territory.

The Operational Command stated that due to the activity of Russia’s long-range aviation striking targets in western Ukraine, Polish military aviation was deployed in national airspace. The country’s ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were also put on high alert as a precautionary measure. The Polish military emphasized that these steps were necessary to ensure the safety of areas bordering Ukraine.

State of readiness

“All available forces and resources were activated, and our systems reached a state of readiness,” the command said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is closely monitoring the situation, and our forces remain fully prepared to respond immediately if required.”

After four hours of heightened alert, Poland stood down its forces, reporting that there was no violation of Polish airspace. However, the military reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining constant vigilance, monitoring the situation in Ukraine, and ensuring the security of its national borders.

NATO’s growing concerns

Ukraine’s air force confirmed that Russia launched 213 drones and seven missiles into its territory overnight. Ukrainian defense systems intercepted six missiles and 133 drones. These attacks come amid an escalating pattern of nightly drone and missile strikes as Ukraine enters the fourth year of its war against Russian aggression.

Poland’s swift military response highlights NATO’s growing concerns over Russian missile activity near alliance borders. Past incidents have demonstrated the potential for cross-border incidents, including a 2022 missile strike that killed two people in eastern Poland. More recently, Poland has accused Russia of briefly violating its airspace with cruise missiles, including an incident in December 2023 that prompted a diplomatic protest. Other NATO members, such as Romania and Latvia, have also reported airspace violations by Russian drones.

As tensions continue to mount, Poland and its NATO allies remain on high alert, prepared to respond swiftly to any threats to their territorial integrity.

