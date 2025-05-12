Poland Orders Closure of Russian Consulate in Krakow After ‘Arson Attack’

Poland ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in Krakow after blaming Moscow for a fire that destroyed a shopping center in Warsaw last year.

Poland has ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in Krakow, following a decision by Polish authorities to blame Moscow for a fire that destroyed a shopping center in Warsaw last year, The Associated Press reported on Monday. The fire, which broke out on May 12, 2024, at the Marywilska 44 shopping center, was considered one of the most devastating incidents in recent memory in Poland’s capital.

The blaze tore through the sprawling complex, which housed around 1,400 shops, including numerous businesses run by members of Warsaw’s Vietnamese community, the report said. Despite the scale of the destruction, no lives were lost, though the fire caused widespread damage to vendors, many of whom were left without their livelihoods.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski made the announcement on Monday morning, precisely one year after the fire, declaring that the Russian consulate in Krakow would be shut down in response to evidence that Russian agents were behind the attack.

“This was a huge fire in a shopping mall in Warsaw in which, just by sheer luck, nobody was hurt. This is completely unacceptable,” Sikorski said during a visit to Britain, according to AP. He added that the decision came after an investigation by Poland’s Justice Ministry and security forces, who uncovered evidence linking Russia to the arson attack.

“So the Russian consulate will have to leave,” Sikorski further said, while adding, “And if these attacks continue, we’ll take further action.”

The closure of the consulate in Krakow follows the expulsion of Russian diplomats last year, when Poland also shut down Russia’s consulate in Poznan, the report said. The move marked an escalating diplomatic response to what Polish officials have characterised as acts of sabotage sponsored by Moscow. With the closure of the Kraków consulate, only one Russian consulate remains operational in Poland, located in the northern city of Gdansk.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move, signalling that there would be an “adequate response” to Poland’s actions. Spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Warsaw of deliberately undermining relations between the two countries.

“Warsaw is continuing to deliberately destroy relations (between Poland and Russia) and acting against the interests of its citizens,” Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax.

The closure of the consulate is just the latest in a series of tense diplomatic exchanges between Poland and Russia amid growing concerns in Europe over what some say are Russia’s attempts to destabilise the region. Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in acts of sabotage or subversion.

