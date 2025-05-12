Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Poland Orders Closure of Russian Consulate in Krakow After ‘Arson Attack’

Poland Orders Closure of Russian Consulate in Krakow After ‘Arson Attack’

Poland ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in Krakow after blaming Moscow for a fire that destroyed a shopping center in Warsaw last year.

Poland Orders Closure of Russian Consulate in Krakow After ‘Arson Attack’

Poland ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in Krakow after blaming Moscow for a fire that destroyed a shopping center in Warsaw last year.


Poland has ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in Krakow, following a decision by Polish authorities to blame Moscow for a fire that destroyed a shopping center in Warsaw last year, The Associated Press reported on Monday. The fire, which broke out on May 12, 2024, at the Marywilska 44 shopping center, was considered one of the most devastating incidents in recent memory in Poland’s capital.

The blaze tore through the sprawling complex, which housed around 1,400 shops, including numerous businesses run by members of Warsaw’s Vietnamese community, the report said. Despite the scale of the destruction, no lives were lost, though the fire caused widespread damage to vendors, many of whom were left without their livelihoods.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski made the announcement on Monday morning, precisely one year after the fire, declaring that the Russian consulate in Krakow would be shut down in response to evidence that Russian agents were behind the attack.

“This was a huge fire in a shopping mall in Warsaw in which, just by sheer luck, nobody was hurt. This is completely unacceptable,” Sikorski said during a visit to Britain, according to AP. He added that the decision came after an investigation by Poland’s Justice Ministry and security forces, who uncovered evidence linking Russia to the arson attack.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“So the Russian consulate will have to leave,” Sikorski further said, while adding, “And if these attacks continue, we’ll take further action.”

The closure of the consulate in Krakow follows the expulsion of Russian diplomats last year, when Poland also shut down Russia’s consulate in Poznan, the report said. The move marked an escalating diplomatic response to what Polish officials have characterised as acts of sabotage sponsored by Moscow. With the closure of the Kraków consulate, only one Russian consulate remains operational in Poland, located in the northern city of Gdansk.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move, signalling that there would be an “adequate response” to Poland’s actions. Spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Warsaw of deliberately undermining relations between the two countries.

“Warsaw is continuing to deliberately destroy relations (between Poland and Russia) and acting against the interests of its citizens,” Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax.

The closure of the consulate is just the latest in a series of tense diplomatic exchanges between Poland and Russia amid growing concerns in Europe over what some say are Russia’s attempts to destabilise the region. Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in acts of sabotage or subversion.

ALSO READ: Russian Drones Strike Ukraine As the Kremlin Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Filed under

poland Russian consulate in Krakow Warsaw shopping center fire

newsx

Air Marshal AK Bharti’s Ramcharitmanas Verse Response To Pakistan Wins Praise In Press Brief
newsx

Netizens Slam Shahid Afridi, Calling Him A ‘Terrorist’ Over Victory Rally In Pakistan After Operation...
Kate has spoken publicly

‘Nature Has Been My Sanctuary’: Princess Kate Reflects on Healing Journey After Cancer Treatment
newsx

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show...
India’s two largest air

Flights Slowly Resume as Government Reopens 32 Airports Near Border After De-escalation
Oil prices surged by abou

Oil Prices Surge 4% Following US-China Tariff Reductions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Air Marshal AK Bharti’s Ramcharitmanas Verse Response To Pakistan Wins Praise In Press Brief

Air Marshal AK Bharti’s Ramcharitmanas Verse Response To Pakistan Wins Praise In Press Brief

Netizens Slam Shahid Afridi, Calling Him A ‘Terrorist’ Over Victory Rally In Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

Netizens Slam Shahid Afridi, Calling Him A ‘Terrorist’ Over Victory Rally In Pakistan After Operation...

‘Nature Has Been My Sanctuary’: Princess Kate Reflects on Healing Journey After Cancer Treatment

‘Nature Has Been My Sanctuary’: Princess Kate Reflects on Healing Journey After Cancer Treatment

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show...

Flights Slowly Resume as Government Reopens 32 Airports Near Border After De-escalation

Flights Slowly Resume as Government Reopens 32 Airports Near Border After De-escalation

Entertainment

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom