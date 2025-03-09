Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Poland Plans Military Training For All Adult Males In The Country, Know Why

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, announced plans to prepare large-scale military training for all adult males in the country due to the evolving security challenges in Europe.

Poland Plans Military Training For All Adult Males In The Country, Know Why


Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, announced plans to prepare large-scale military training for all adult males in the country due to the evolving security challenges in Europe. Tusk emphasized the need for a robust military force, proposing a target of 500,000 soldiers, which would include both active-duty soldiers and reservists. The Polish government is working on developing this plan by the end of 2025 to ensure that every adult male is trained in case of war. Tusk’s speech comes amid growing security concerns following Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine and the shifting dynamics of European defense policies.

This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Poland’s military capabilities. Tusk’s administration previously announced an expansion of Poland’s military from 200,000 soldiers to 220,000, aiming to reach 300,000 soldiers in the near future. The new proposal aims to fast-track this process, recognizing the growing pressure on European nations to bolster their defense in light of global geopolitical tensions.

In his address, Tusk referred to Switzerland’s model of compulsory military service for men and voluntary service for women. He explained that Poland would not revert to universal conscription but would establish a reserve system akin to the Swiss model. This reserve system would allow Poland to maintain a large, well-trained force without the need for full-time service.

In addition to military preparedness, Tusk suggested that Poland explore the possibility of acquiring nuclear capabilities and modern unconventional weapons to safeguard its national security. His remarks echoed the growing concerns of Poland’s defense posture, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tusk’s vision for Poland’s defense policy was supported by both the ruling government and the opposition. Jaroslaw Kaczyński, leader of the opposition Law and Justice party, stressed the importance of fostering a societal shift in mindset, promoting the idea that men should be prepared to defend their country at all costs.

Amidst these developments, President Andrzej Duda proposed an amendment to the Polish constitution that would mandate the country to allocate at least 4% of its GDP to defense spending annually. This move reflects Poland’s increasing commitment to strengthening its military forces and enhancing national security.

