Monday, March 10, 2025
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on allies to show respect and not be arrogant after a social media row between US and Polish officials over the use of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service.

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: 'True Leadership Means Respect'

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk


Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on allies to show respect and not be arrogant after a social media row between US and Polish officials over the use of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.

The row broke out after Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski proposed that Ukraine would require an alternative to Starlink if its service becomes unstable.

The rift started when Sikorski, whose nation sponsors Ukraine’s use of Starlink, raised issues regarding the future reliability of the service. He pointed out that Ukraine could possibly have to seek an alternative provider, which got a stern reply from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio charged Sikorski with “making things up” and not being thankful for Starlink’s contribution to Ukraine in its struggle against Russia.

Tusk calls for respect among allies

On X (formerly Twitter), Tusk did not mention anyone in particular but stressed the value of treating partners and allies with respect, no matter their size. He posted in English, “True leadership means respect for partners and allies. Even for the smaller and weaker ones. Never arrogance. Dear friends, think about it.”

His remarks seemed to express Poland’s annoyance at the tensions over the issue.

Tensions escalated further when Elon Musk, in a post on X, labeled Sikorski a “small man” and told him to “be quiet” after Sikorski’s remarks about Starlink.

Musk had also mentioned that Ukraine’s military could face severe consequences if Starlink were cut off, stating that “Ukraine’s entire frontline would collapse” without it. However, Musk later clarified that Starlink would continue its operations in Ukraine despite any disagreements with the country’s policies.

Rising concerns regarding Starlink’s involvement in Ukraine

Poland spends approximately $50 million a year on Starlink services from Ukraine, which play a vital role in delivering internet connectivity to the military in Ukraine.

The disagreement follows wider issues about US support for Ukraine with some factions of the US government having already blocked access to satellite imagery and suspended intelligence sharing in the past. Rumor now abounds about other satellite providers for Ukraine, like Eutelsat, following recent market actions.

As the situation unfolds, tensions between the US, Poland, and private actors such as Musk in the ongoing war in Ukraine reflect the complicated relationship between these players.

