Poland Takes Tough Stance: Asylum Rights To Be Temporarily Halted

Poland has announced plans to temporarily suspend the right to asylum as part of a strategy aimed at curbing illegal migration, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with Belarus. Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted the proposal during a recent congress for his liberal Civic Coalition, indicating a strong stance on migration issues.

Strategy Targeting Migrant Smuggling

Tusk emphasized that the right to asylum is being exploited by figures such as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and human traffickers. He stated, “This decision is necessary to protect the essence of the right to asylum.” The prime minister is seeking European recognition for this measure.

Ongoing Migration Crisis

Since 2021, Poland has faced a significant influx of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus, with the government and the European Union attributing the situation to a crisis instigated by Minsk and Moscow. In response, Tusk plans to unveil a comprehensive migration strategy during a government meeting scheduled for October 15, coinciding with the anniversary of his coalition’s election victory.

Public Support and Activist Concerns

Tusk’s administration has adopted a stringent approach to migration that has garnered considerable public backing. However, this shift has raised alarms among activists who had hoped for a more compassionate policy. Critics argue that the proposed suspension of asylum rights contravenes constitutional protections and may drive vulnerable migrants into the hands of traffickers.

Legal and Ethical Implications

Marysia Zlonkiewicz, representing an NGO that assists migrants at the border, expressed her disapproval, stating, “Prime Minister Tusk is violating the constitution that he promised to defend. You cannot selectively exclude or deprive people of constitutional rights.” The situation remains contentious as Poland navigates its response to migration challenges.

