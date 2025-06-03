Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Poland to Hold Confidence Vote on June 11 Amid ‘New Political Reality’, Says Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Poland to Hold Confidence Vote on June 11 Amid ‘New Political Reality’, Says Prime Minister Donald Tusk

PM Tusk said Poland’s parliament will hold a confidence vote in his government on June 11, following Karol Nawrocki's election as president.

Poland to Hold Confidence Vote on June 11 Amid ‘New Political Reality’, Says Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that Poland’s parliament will hold a confidence vote in his government on June 11, following the election of conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki as the country’s next president.


Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that Poland’s parliament will hold a confidence vote in his government on June 11, following the election of conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki as the country’s next president, The Associated Press reported.

Tusk Seeks to Reassert Control After Conservative Win in Presidential Election

“We are starting the session in a new political reality,” Tusk said at a Cabinet meeting in Warsaw, per AP. “The political reality is new, because we have a new president. But the constitution, our obligations and the expectations of citizens have not changed. In Poland, the government rules, which is a great obligation and honour.”

Nawrocki’s Win Complicates Tusk’s Pro-EU Agenda

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The vote comes days after Tusk’s ally, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, narrowly lost the presidential race to Nawrocki, who secured 50.89% of the vote to Trzaskowski’s 49.11%, according to the AP report. Supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, Nawrocki’s victory is expected to complicate Tusk’s pro-European Union agenda by strengthening the presidency’s veto power and influence over foreign policy.

Trump celebrated the win on Truth Social, writing, “Congratulations Poland, you picked a WINNER!”

Nawrocki responded on X, saying, “Thank you, Mr President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as a partnership based on close cooperation, are my top priorities.”

Confidence Vote Seen as Political Reset

The confidence vote is widely seen as a strategic move by Tusk to reaffirm control over his fragile ruling coalition, which spans progressives, centrists and agrarian conservatives, the report said.

Although the coalition still holds a parliamentary majority, it has reportedly struggled with internal disagreements and unfulfilled promises, including liberalising the country’s strict abortion laws.

Observers cited by AP say Tusk is likely to survive the vote and continue governing, but questions remain about whether his government can endure until the next scheduled parliamentary election in 2027.

New Presidency Begins in August

Nawrocki will take office on August 6, replacing President Andrzej Duda, whose second and final term ends that day. The Polish Constitution limits the presidency to two five-year terms.

Duda invited Nawrocki for a meeting Tuesday evening, stating it would be the first of many as he shares experience “primarily in the field of security policy and international policy.”

ALSO READ: Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases

Filed under

Donald Tusk Karol Nawrocki

Prime Minister Donald Tus

Poland to Hold Confidence Vote on June 11 Amid ‘New Political Reality’, Says Prime Minister...
At least three people wer

Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases
Central Banks Reduce Gold

Central Banks Reduce Gold Purchases In April Amid High Prices
newsx

Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed
Tata Harrier EV Launched

Tata Harrier EV Launched At A Shocking Price – Features And Specs Decoded
South Korea’s snap pres

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases

Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases

Central Banks Reduce Gold Purchases In April Amid High Prices

Central Banks Reduce Gold Purchases In April Amid High Prices

Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed

Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed

Tata Harrier EV Launched At A Shocking Price – Features And Specs Decoded

Tata Harrier EV Launched At A Shocking Price – Features And Specs Decoded

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

Entertainment

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?