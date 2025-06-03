PM Tusk said Poland’s parliament will hold a confidence vote in his government on June 11, following Karol Nawrocki's election as president.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that Poland’s parliament will hold a confidence vote in his government on June 11, following the election of conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki as the country’s next president.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that Poland’s parliament will hold a confidence vote in his government on June 11, following the election of conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki as the country’s next president, The Associated Press reported.

Tusk Seeks to Reassert Control After Conservative Win in Presidential Election

“We are starting the session in a new political reality,” Tusk said at a Cabinet meeting in Warsaw, per AP. “The political reality is new, because we have a new president. But the constitution, our obligations and the expectations of citizens have not changed. In Poland, the government rules, which is a great obligation and honour.”

Nawrocki’s Win Complicates Tusk’s Pro-EU Agenda

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The vote comes days after Tusk’s ally, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, narrowly lost the presidential race to Nawrocki, who secured 50.89% of the vote to Trzaskowski’s 49.11%, according to the AP report. Supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, Nawrocki’s victory is expected to complicate Tusk’s pro-European Union agenda by strengthening the presidency’s veto power and influence over foreign policy.

Trump celebrated the win on Truth Social, writing, “Congratulations Poland, you picked a WINNER!”

Nawrocki responded on X, saying, “Thank you, Mr President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as a partnership based on close cooperation, are my top priorities.”

Confidence Vote Seen as Political Reset

The confidence vote is widely seen as a strategic move by Tusk to reaffirm control over his fragile ruling coalition, which spans progressives, centrists and agrarian conservatives, the report said.

Although the coalition still holds a parliamentary majority, it has reportedly struggled with internal disagreements and unfulfilled promises, including liberalising the country’s strict abortion laws.

Observers cited by AP say Tusk is likely to survive the vote and continue governing, but questions remain about whether his government can endure until the next scheduled parliamentary election in 2027.

New Presidency Begins in August

Nawrocki will take office on August 6, replacing President Andrzej Duda, whose second and final term ends that day. The Polish Constitution limits the presidency to two five-year terms.

Duda invited Nawrocki for a meeting Tuesday evening, stating it would be the first of many as he shares experience “primarily in the field of security policy and international policy.”

ALSO READ: Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases