Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Poland’s PM Stands Firm On Trump’s Auto Tariff: ‘Common Sense, Not On Our Knees’

Poland’s PM Stands Firm On Trump’s Auto Tariff: ‘Common Sense, Not On Our Knees’

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has emphasized the need for Europe to uphold its transatlantic ties while maintaining self-respect in the face of US tariffs.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has emphasized the need for Europe to uphold its transatlantic ties while maintaining self-respect in the face of US tariffs.

His remarks come in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made cars, a move that has sparked widespread concern and potential retaliatory measures from trade partners.

Europe Must Take Responsibility for Transatlantic Relations

Speaking in Paris, Tusk underscored Europe’s role in preserving its bond with the United States, especially as recent rhetoric from Washington has signaled growing detachment.

“Since we have been hearing frequent statements from across the Atlantic that suggest a lack of fondness for Europe, to put it mildly, then the only conclusion is that Europe must be the one to assume responsibility for the survival of the transatlantic relationship,” Tusk told reporters.

Tusk, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, stressed that maintaining strong transatlantic relations should transcend individual political leaders.

“For us, good transatlantic relations are a strategic matter, and they must survive more than one term, one prime minister, one president, on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

A Call for Strength and Self-Respect

While advocating for diplomacy, Tusk made it clear that Europe must not compromise its dignity in negotiations with the US.

“That is why we will definitely be acting with common sense, calmly, but not on our knees,” he asserted, urging Europe to recognize its own value and strength in global trade discussions.

Tusk’s remarks were made on the sidelines of a summit in Paris attended by European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting focused on strengthening Ukraine’s security amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

Against this backdrop, Tusk’s stance on the auto tariff highlights a broader message: Europe must navigate global challenges with resilience and strategic foresight.

Filed under

Auto Tariffs donald trump europe poland Poland PM US President

