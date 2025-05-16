Home
  • Poland’s Presidential Election 2025: What You Need to Know

Poland’s Presidential Election 2025: What You Need to Know

Poland’s Presidential Election 2025: Poles vote on Sunday to elect a new president, replacing conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda.

Poland’s Presidential Election 2025: What You Need to Know

Poland’s Presidential Election 2025: Poles vote on Sunday to elect a new president, replacing conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda.


Poles vote on Sunday to elect a new president, replacing conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda. The election is happening amid war in Ukraine, alleged Russian sabotage and migration pressures. Here is all you need to know about the key issues, leading candidates and what’s at stake:

When Is the Expected Runoff?

A total of 13 candidates are running for the election and a runoff on June 1 is likely, The Associated Press reported.

Who Are the Front-runners?

    • Rafał Trzaskowski: liberal Warsaw mayor, pro-EU.
    • Karol Nawrocki: conservative historian, backed by the former ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Why It Matters

  • The president in Poland is commander-in-chief, holds veto power, and influences foreign policy.
  • With a centrist government under PM Donald Tusk, this election could determine whether judicial reforms and EU relations improve, as reported by the AP.

Security & NATO Role

  • Poland borders Russia’s Kaliningrad, Belarus, and Ukraine, making its leadership crucial for NATO’s eastern flank.
  • Both Trzaskowski and Nawrocki support continued U.S. military presence in Europe.

Two Visions for Poland

  • Trzaskowski:
    • Centrist, pro-EU, supports judicial independence.
    • The 52-year-old is widely seen as a modernizer, who is popular with urban and younger voters.
  • Nawrocki:
    • Heads the state’s historical institute and is known for seemingly nationalist leanings.
    • The 42-yera-old has promoted patriotic education, and has reportedly been criticized for inexperience and nationalist rhetoric.
    • Nawrocki met with US President Donald Trump in Washington this month, raising concerns of foreign political interference.

What’s at Stake

  • “This is about democratic reform and restoring the rule of law — and that can only happen with cooperation from the next president,”  Jacek Kucharczyk of Warsaw’s Institute of Public Affairs told AP.
  • For Law and Justice, the result may shape its future as a dominant political force.

