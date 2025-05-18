Poles Head to the Polls Amid European Security Concerns and Political Shifts

Poles cast their votes Sunday in a tightly watched presidential election, held under the shadow of regional security threats from the war in Ukraine.

Poles cast their votes Sunday in a tightly watched presidential election, held under the shadow of regional security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine and rising doubts over continued U.S. support for European security under President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported.

The presidential race features a sharp ideological divide between leading contenders: liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, closely aligned with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian and political newcomer backed by the national conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Recent polling data suggests that Trzaskowski holds a narrow lead with approximately 30% support, while Nawrocki trails with support in the mid-20s. With neither candidate expected to secure a majority, a runoff election is likely on June 1.

The field is notably crowded, with 12 candidates vying for the presidency. The third-placed contender, Sławomir Mentzen, represents the far right with a distinctive mix of MAGA-style populism, libertarian economic policy, and Euroskepticism. His rise reflects a growing appetite for more radical political voices.

The election comes at a tense moment for Poland. Authorities have reported foreign attempts to interfere in the campaign, including denial-of-service attacks on coalition parties associated with Tusk and allegations of foreign-funded political advertisements on Facebook, according to a state research institute.

Despite Poland’s parliamentary system, the presidency is a powerful post. The president acts as commander-in-chief, holds sway over foreign policy, and can veto legislation. The current conservative president, Andrzej Duda, has wielded that veto power frequently over the past year, including blocking ambassadorial appointments and resisting efforts to reverse controversial judicial and media reforms enacted during PiS’s rule from 2015 to late 2023.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will close at 9 p.m. (1900GMT). Exit polls will be released at closing, with official results expected by Monday night or Tuesday.