Police Aircraft Crashes Off Cha Am Beach In Thailand Claiming All Six Lives On Board

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash yet. The Royal Thai Police and aviation experts have launched a full investigation into the incident.

Police Aircraft Crashes Off Cha Am Beach, Thailand Claiming All Six Lives On Board

A tragic aircraft crash off the coast of Cha Am Beach in Thailand killed all six people on board. The accident occurred on Friday morning when a Royal Thai Police aircraft plunged into the sea near Hua Hin Airport during a test flight. The incident took place around 8:15 AM in the Phetchaburi province, close to the popular resort town of Hua Hin. The aircraft, identified as a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter, had taken off for a routine test flight ahead of a scheduled parachute training operation. Officials confirmed that the crash site lies in the Gulf of Thailand, near Bo Fai Airport, eight kilometres north of Hua Hin town in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Aircraft On Routine Test Flight

According to the 191 Emergency Centre in Thailand, the DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft conducted a routine test flight when it suddenly crashed into the sea. The aircraft belonged to the Royal Thai Police and was part of a pre-parachute training operation. Emergency responders reached the site quickly, but they found no survivors among the crew members.

🚨🇹🇭 SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO SEA NEAR HUA HIN AIRPORT, ATLEAST 5 DEAD A DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed into the Gulf of Thailand off Baby Grande Hua Hin Hotel during takeoff for a parachute drill. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The aircraft carried six people; five were killed, one injured. The crash… pic.twitter.com/irwGxXsjwH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 25, 2025

Police Confirm Identities of the Deceased

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong confirmed the deaths of all six officers on board. The deceased include:

Pol Col Prathan Khiewkham

Pol Lt Col Panthep Maneewachirangkul

Pol Capt Chaturawong Wattanapaisarn

Pol Lt Thanawat Mekprasert – aircraft engineer

Pol L/Cpl Jeerawat Maksakha – aircraft mechanic

Pol Sgt Maj Prawat Pholhongsa – aircraft mechanic

“These officers, highly trained and committed, were engaged in vital preparatory work to ensure the safety and effectiveness of upcoming operations,” reported Bangkok Post.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash yet. The Royal Thai Police and aviation experts have launched a full investigation into the incident. Recovery and assessment efforts are ongoing as officials aim to retrieve evidence from the crash site.

Also Read: 4 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Retaliatory Indian Fire Along LoC After Ceasefire Violations