Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Police Aircraft Crashes Off Cha Am Beach In Thailand Claiming All Six Lives On Board

Police Aircraft Crashes Off Cha Am Beach In Thailand Claiming All Six Lives On Board

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash yet. The Royal Thai Police and aviation experts have launched a full investigation into the incident.

Police Aircraft Crashes Off Cha Am Beach In Thailand Claiming All Six Lives On Board

Police Aircraft Crashes Off Cha Am Beach, Thailand Claiming All Six Lives On Board


A tragic aircraft crash off the coast of Cha Am Beach in Thailand killed all six people on board. The accident occurred on Friday morning when a Royal Thai Police aircraft plunged into the sea near Hua Hin Airport during a test flight. The incident took place around 8:15 AM in the Phetchaburi province, close to the popular resort town of Hua Hin. The aircraft, identified as a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter, had taken off for a routine test flight ahead of a scheduled parachute training operation. Officials confirmed that the crash site lies in the Gulf of Thailand, near Bo Fai Airport, eight kilometres north of Hua Hin town in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Aircraft On Routine Test Flight

According to the 191 Emergency Centre in Thailand, the DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft conducted a routine test flight when it suddenly crashed into the sea. The aircraft belonged to the Royal Thai Police and was part of a pre-parachute training operation. Emergency responders reached the site quickly, but they found no survivors among the crew members.

Police Confirm Identities of the Deceased

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong confirmed the deaths of all six officers on board. The deceased include:

  • Pol Col Prathan Khiewkham

  • Pol Lt Col Panthep Maneewachirangkul

  • Pol Capt Chaturawong Wattanapaisarn

  • Pol Lt Thanawat Mekprasert – aircraft engineer

  • Pol L/Cpl Jeerawat Maksakha – aircraft mechanic

  • Pol Sgt Maj Prawat Pholhongsa – aircraft mechanic

“These officers, highly trained and committed, were engaged in vital preparatory work to ensure the safety and effectiveness of upcoming operations,” reported Bangkok Post.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash yet. The Royal Thai Police and aviation experts have launched a full investigation into the incident. Recovery and assessment efforts are ongoing as officials aim to retrieve evidence from the crash site.

Also Read: 4 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Retaliatory Indian Fire Along LoC After Ceasefire Violations 

Filed under

PLANE CRASH plane crashed Thailand plane crash

Purnab Kumar Shaw, consta

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request
Pakistani citizens living

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack
Two Infiltrators From Pak

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources
The country continues to

‘i Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice...
newsx

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem
Police Aircraft Crashes O

Police Aircraft Crashes Off Cha Am Beach In Thailand Claiming All Six Lives On Board
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources

‘i Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice | Video

‘i Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice...

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem

Entertainment

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use:

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After