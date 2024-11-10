Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Brampton, Canada: Peel Region Police have arrested a new suspect in connection with the violent altercation that took place at a Hindu temple in Brampton on November 3, 2024.

According to a statement from Peel Region Police, officers from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Strategic Investigations Team (SIT) apprehended and charged an individual involved in the violent confrontation at the Brampton Mandir.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 3, 2024, when tensions escalated during a demonstration at a Hindu temple on The Gore Road. As protests from opposing groups grew more intense, the situation turned physical, resulting in assaultive behavior. Police launched an investigation into various offenses committed during the demonstration, many of which were captured on video. Some of the footage showed people using flags and sticks to physically attack others.

One suspect, 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal from Brampton, was arrested on November 8, 2024, and charged with Assault with a Weapon. He was later released under conditions and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. Authorities have formed a Strategic Investigative Team to focus on the criminal activities related to the incidents on November 3 and 4.

The statement emphasized that investigations of this nature take time, with arrests being made as suspects are identified, without any particular order. Police are continuing to review hundreds of videos from the incident and are working to identify more individuals involved in the violence. Further arrests are expected.

In response to the attack, Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament in Canada, condemned the violent act carried out by Khalistani extremists against Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. Arya criticized politicians who mischaracterized the attack as a Hindu-Sikh issue.

Additionally, the Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the “violent disruption” caused by anti-India groups outside a consular camp.