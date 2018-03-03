A 19-year-old student was taken into the custody by US police under allegations of killing his parents. The incident took place at the dormitory of Central Michigan University. The university student who fatally shot his parents in the campus of the school was arrested after a 16-hour long manhunt from near the Mount Pleasant campus. The suspect was identified as James Eric Davis by the university officials and it was suspected that he had used his father's gun to shoot his parents.

A 19-year-old student was taken into custody by US police under allegations of killing his parents. The incident took place at the dormitory of Central Michigan University. According to police, the 19-year-old university student who fatally shot his parents in the campus of the school campus in the US state of Michigan was arrested after an hour-long manhunt. Police sealed the campus of Central Michigan University for a long time after the incident took place. Police conducted a long and expansive search to nab the suspect of the murder. This becomes the 12th school shooting in the US this year.

Later the suspect was identified as James Eric Davis by the university officials. They also told the police that James was turned in by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight. The suspect is accused of killing his parents in a shooting inside a dormitory building and the incident is described as a family type domestic issue, the investigating officer confirmed. There were no other casualties reported after the incident.

The university campus was locked down a few hours after 8:30AM (13:30 GMT) after the killing incident happened, as federal, state and local law enforcement searched for Davis using helicopters and police dogs. After a 16-hour long manhunt, the police caught the suspect around 3:00PM (2000 GMT) from near the Mount Pleasant campus.

Davis, who was a resident of nearby Illinois state but was attending college in Michigan, was known to law enforcement. “The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home,” tweeted the state representative, Emanuel Welch. “My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr and his wife who were shot and killed.”

