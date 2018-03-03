A 19-year old student was taken into the custody by US police in allegations of killing his parents. The incident took place at the dormitory of United States (US) University of Michigan. The university student who fatally shot his parents in the campus of the school campus in US state of Michigan was arrested after an hours-long manhunt. The suspect was identified as James Eric Davis by the university officials. The suspect is accused of killing his parents in a shooting inside a dormitory building and the incident is described as a family type domestic issue by police.

The suspect was identified as James Eric Davis by the university officials. They also told police that James was turned in by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight. The suspect is accused of killing his parents in a shooting inside a dormitory building and the incident is described as a family type domestic issue, says investigating officer. There were no other casualties reported after the incident.

The university campus was locked down hours after the 8:30 am (13:30 GMT) as the killing incident happened, as federal, state and local law enforcement searched for Davis using helicopters and police dogs. After hours-long search operation police caught the suspect around 3:00 PM (2000 GMT).

Davis, who was a resident of nearby Illinois state but attending college in Michigan, was known to law enforcement. “The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home,” tweeted the state representative, Emanuel Welch. “My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr and his wife who were shot and killed.”

