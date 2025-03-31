Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Police Investigating Possible Arson As Fire Destroys 17 Teslas at Rome Dealership: Report

Police Investigating Possible Arson As Fire Destroys 17 Teslas at Rome Dealership: Report

Police are probing a possible case of arson after a fire broke out at a Tesla dealership in the outskirts of Rome, destroying 17 vehicles.

Police Investigating Possible Arson As Fire Destroys 17 Teslas at Rome Dealership: Report

Police are probing a possible case of arson after a fire broke out at a Tesla dealership in the outskirts of Rome, destroying 17 vehicles. (Reuters photo)


Italian police are investigating a possible case of arson after a fire broke out overnight at a Tesla dealership on the eastern outskirts of Rome, destroying 17 vehicles, Reuters reported. A security source told Reuters that Italy’s anti-terrorism police unit, Digos, is leading the investigation into the incident, and is considering whether the fire was deliberately set, potentially linked to anarchist groups. Drone footage of the scene revealed the charred remains of the luxury electric vehicles, lined up in a parking lot with two rows of Teslas destroyed in the fire and a third row further away.

The fire, which erupted around 4:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT), also partially damaged the dealership. However, no injuries were reported.

Tesla vehicles have become frequent targets for vandalism in various countries, with some critics targeting the company due to its billionaire owner Elon Musk’s outspoken political views and affiliations. Musk has faced backlash from several groups for his support of far-right political parties in Europe, as well as his close ties to US President Donald Trump’s administration.

ALSO READ: Russia Downplays Trump’s Criticism, Says ‘Work Ongoing’ With US on Ukraine Peace And Bilateral Relations

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Elon Musk Italian police Tesla dealership in Rome Teslas destroyed in Rome

newsx

Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul
newsx

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3
The US government has dep

US Deports 17 Alleged Gang Members To El Salvador Amid Ongoing Crackdown
newsx

Shocking: Pack Of Human Bones Found In Mangaluru, Police Launch Probe
newsx

Telangana Government Clears Land In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Protests By UoH Students
Police are probing a poss

Police Investigating Possible Arson As Fire Destroys 17 Teslas at Rome Dealership: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul

Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

US Deports 17 Alleged Gang Members To El Salvador Amid Ongoing Crackdown

US Deports 17 Alleged Gang Members To El Salvador Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Shocking: Pack Of Human Bones Found In Mangaluru, Police Launch Probe

Shocking: Pack Of Human Bones Found In Mangaluru, Police Launch Probe

Telangana Government Clears Land In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Protests By UoH Students

Telangana Government Clears Land In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Protests By UoH Students

Entertainment

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok