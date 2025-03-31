Police are probing a possible case of arson after a fire broke out at a Tesla dealership in the outskirts of Rome, destroying 17 vehicles.

Italian police are investigating a possible case of arson after a fire broke out overnight at a Tesla dealership on the eastern outskirts of Rome, destroying 17 vehicles, Reuters reported. A security source told Reuters that Italy’s anti-terrorism police unit, Digos, is leading the investigation into the incident, and is considering whether the fire was deliberately set, potentially linked to anarchist groups. Drone footage of the scene revealed the charred remains of the luxury electric vehicles, lined up in a parking lot with two rows of Teslas destroyed in the fire and a third row further away.

The fire, which erupted around 4:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT), also partially damaged the dealership. However, no injuries were reported.

Tesla vehicles have become frequent targets for vandalism in various countries, with some critics targeting the company due to its billionaire owner Elon Musk’s outspoken political views and affiliations. Musk has faced backlash from several groups for his support of far-right political parties in Europe, as well as his close ties to US President Donald Trump’s administration.

