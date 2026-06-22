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Home > World News > Police Officer Killed in Montreal Shooting Near Jewish Community

Police Officer Killed in Montreal Shooting Near Jewish Community

A shooting in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood left one police officer dead and several others injured. The attack, which occurred in an area with a large Jewish community, triggered a major police operation, with authorities confirming that the suspected gunman was killed.

Shooting in Canada's Montreal
Shooting in Canada's Montreal

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 23:38 IST

A tragic shooting incident took place today in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges area, killing a police officer and wounding several others in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. The shooting targeted establishments in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood.

At 11:30 a.m., Montreal police issued a public alert warning residents of an armed and dangerous person in the sector. Witnesses reported hearing between 20 and 30 gunshots. This community is home to a large Jewish population and has Jewish institutions such as kosher restaurants, a Chabad center, educational institutions, and community centres.

Police advised residents to stay home and keep everyone else indoors and secure their doors for safety.

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At least two police officers and one civilian were injured. The operation was still ongoing, but authorities confirmed that one gunman had been killed. A police officer died of injuries sustained during the event.

Images taken at the site showed two bodies on the ground. The shooter, who appeared to be of Caucasian descent, was found lying face down in military-style clothing. There was a rifle, probably an SKS model, near the scene.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant advised the public to stay away from the area and said the situation was still uncontrolled.

According to those who were present, there were accusations that some people were held against their will at the scene, though this remained unverified at the time.

Jewish-owned businesses and schools around the neighborhood were placed on security lockdown as a precaution.

The shooter also had a document outlining grievances written before the attack and distributed it to news organizations, local news sources reported.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs expressed sympathy for the victims and law enforcement officers involved, as well as the families of the deceased officer, loved ones, and colleagues. Police who work to keep the whole community safe are appreciated, they said.

(This is a developing story)

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