“The person identified is Frank James. He is the person of interest in the shooting on the N train in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about his location should contact @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,” tweeted New York Police Agency.

Over 16 individuals were injured in a shooting involving a northbound N train in Brooklyn, New York. On Tuesday night, police were able to locate a rented U-Haul van. This van is thought to have been driven by the gunman. The assailant, on the other hand, is still on the loose. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the suspects.

However, an FBI team has arrived in the region to support the efforts of the New York Police Department. The area is still roped off, and there is now a big traffic bottleneck outside the Brooklyn subway station.