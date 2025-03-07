Police Use Batons & Tear Gas to Disperse Rally by Banned Group in Bangladesh; Several Arrested: Report

Attempts were made to disperse the rally after marchers broke away from the police barricade, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Police said.

Several protesters were arrested as clashes broke out in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Friday following the police’s dispersal of thousands of members of the banned Hizbut Tahrir group marching near the main Baitul Mokarram Mosque using batons and stun grenades, the Associated Press reported.

Many people were injured, and several arrests were made during the violence, which took place after weekly prayers, the report quoted the police as saying.

Attempts were made to disperse the rally after marchers broke away from the police barricade, AP quoted Masud Alam, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, as saying.

The clashes took place as around 3,000-5,000 protesters joined the procession, dubbed “March for Khilafat”.

