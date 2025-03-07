Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Police Use Batons & Tear Gas to Disperse Rally by Banned Group in Bangladesh; Several Arrested: Report

Police Use Batons & Tear Gas to Disperse Rally by Banned Group in Bangladesh; Several Arrested: Report

Attempts were made to disperse the rally after marchers broke away from the police barricade, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Police said.

Police Use Batons & Tear Gas to Disperse Rally by Banned Group in Bangladesh; Several Arrested: Report

(Image courtesy: AP)


Several protesters were arrested as clashes broke out in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Friday following the police’s dispersal of thousands of members of the banned Hizbut Tahrir group marching near the main Baitul Mokarram Mosque using batons and stun grenades, the Associated Press reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Many people were injured, and several arrests were made during the violence, which took place after weekly prayers, the report quoted the police as saying.

Attempts were made to disperse the rally after marchers broke away from the police barricade, AP quoted Masud Alam, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, as saying.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The clashes took place as around 3,000-5,000 protesters joined the procession, dubbed “March for Khilafat”.

 ALSO READ: Russia Carries Out Massive Missile and Drone Attack on Energy Targets, Ukraine Says

Filed under

Bangladesh news Hizbut Tahrir group protests in Bangladesh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Founder Of IPL, Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Gets Citizenship Of THIS Country

Founder Of IPL, Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Gets Citizenship Of THIS Country

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To...

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic War Looms Large

‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic...

Entertainment

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR