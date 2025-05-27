Policeman Killed in Attack on Polio Workers in Pakistan’s Balochistan

A gunman shot and killed a policeman assigned to protect polio workers in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, marking another violent attack in the restive region of Balochistan

The attack took place in Noshki, a district in Balochistan province, local police official Mohammad Hassan told AP. While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, there is widespread suspicion that separatist groups or the Pakistani Taliban, who have escalated attacks on both security forces and civilians in recent months, may be behind it.

This attack comes just a day after Pakistan launched its nationwide polio vaccination campaign, which aims to vaccinate 45 million children across the country, as reported by AP. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the shooting and vowed strong action against those responsible for the assault, which he described as an act of terror targetting vital public health efforts.

“We will ensure that those behind this attack are brought to justice,” Naqvi said, according to AP.

Pakistan, along with its neighbouring country Afghanistan, remains one of the last two countries in the world where polio has not been eradicated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite ongoing vaccination efforts, Pakistan has faced numerous challenges in its fight against the disease.

Since the start of 2023, Pakistan has reported 10 new polio cases in various regions, the report said, adding that the country witnessed a significant surge in polio cases in 2022, with 74 confirmed cases, up from just one in 2021.