Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Policeman Killed in Attack on Polio Workers in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Policeman Killed in Attack on Polio Workers in Pakistan’s Balochistan

A gunman shot and killed a policeman assigned to protect polio workers in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan on Tuesday.

Policeman Killed in Attack on Polio Workers in Pakistan’s Balochistan

A gunman shot and killed a policeman assigned to protect polio workers in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, marking another violent attack in the restive region of Balochistan


A gunman shot and killed a policeman assigned to protect polio workers in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, marking another violent attack in the restive region of Balochistan, The Associated Press reported. The assailants, who fled the scene after the shooting, left the polio workers unharmed.

The attack took place in Noshki, a district in Balochistan province, local police official Mohammad Hassan told AP. While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, there is widespread suspicion that separatist groups or the Pakistani Taliban, who have escalated attacks on both security forces and civilians in recent months, may be behind it.

This attack comes just a day after Pakistan launched its nationwide polio vaccination campaign, which aims to vaccinate 45 million children across the country, as reported by AP. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the shooting and vowed strong action against those responsible for the assault, which he described as an act of terror targetting vital public health efforts.

“We will ensure that those behind this attack are brought to justice,” Naqvi said, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan, along with its neighbouring country Afghanistan, remains one of the last two countries in the world where polio has not been eradicated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite ongoing vaccination efforts, Pakistan has faced numerous challenges in its fight against the disease.

Since the start of 2023, Pakistan has reported 10 new polio cases in various regions, the report said, adding that the country witnessed a significant surge in polio cases in 2022, with 74 confirmed cases, up from just one in 2021.

Filed under

Balochistan news pakistan news

newsx

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You...
newsx

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience
newsx

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested...
Sun Damage Is Sneaky—He

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must
newsx

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home
newsx

Rising Tensions In Taiwan Strait As China Accuses Taipei Of Cyberattack, More Than 60 Sorties...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You Need To know About It

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You...

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested Successfully

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested...

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Entertainment

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season