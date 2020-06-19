After Trade Representative speculated the impossibility of decouplement with the Chinese economy, Trump comes clear on Thursday to state that the policy option is open.

The United States has the option of a complete decoupling from China, said President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time).

His statement came a day after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said it might not be possible to decouple the two countries’ economies.

“It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the US certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China,” Trump said in a statement, cited by Sputnik news agency.

Lighthizer in testimony to Congress on Wednesday said he did not believe decoupling the two economies was a policy option at this point.

