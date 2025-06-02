Polish PM Tusk to Seek Confidence Vote After Election Defeat of Coalition Candidate

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk says he will soon ask Parliament for a vote of confidence in his coalition government. The announcement came just one day after Rafal Trzaskowski, the government-backed candidate, lost the country’s presidential election.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk says he will soon ask Parliament for a vote of confidence in his coalition government. The announcement came just one day after Rafal Trzaskowski, the government-backed candidate, lost the country’s presidential election.

Tusk delivered his message in a national TV speech on Monday, striking a serious but determined tone. He made it clear that his coalition won’t be shaken by the presidential results. “The first test will be a vote of confidence, which I will ask in the Parliament soon,” Tusk said. “I want everyone to see, including our opponents, at home and abroad, that we are ready for this situation, that we understand the gravity of the moment, but that we do not intend to take a single step back.”

A Narrow Defeat Changes the Political Mood

The loss of Trzaskowski, who is also the mayor of Warsaw and a popular figure among centrists, was a major disappointment for Tusk’s pro-European coalition. The presidency was seen as a key part of the coalition’s broader plan to keep Poland aligned with the European Union and reverse years of nationalist policies.

But the win went instead to Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist opposition candidate. The final result was close, but Nawrocki’s victory marked a setback for Tusk’s government, which had hoped for more unity between Parliament and the presidency.

What Nawrocki’s Win Could Mean for Poland

With Nawrocki now heading to the presidency, tensions between the government and the president could grow. While the president doesn’t control day-to-day governance, the position carries significant veto powers, including the ability to block laws passed by Parliament. That could slow down or even derail parts of Tusk’s legislative agenda.

Nawrocki is backed by conservative and nationalist groups that often oppose deeper ties with the EU. His win could also give more confidence to Poland’s right-wing opposition, which has criticized Tusk’s pro-EU policies and social reforms.

Tusk Aims to Send a Message—At Home and Abroad

By calling for a confidence vote, Tusk hopes to settle doubts about his government’s strength. While his coalition still holds a majority in Parliament, the narrow presidential loss has sparked questions about how much public support the government truly has.

Tusk’s speech on Monday was as much about reassuring international allies as it was about sending a message to political opponents inside Poland. “I want everyone to see, including our opponents, at home and abroad, that we are ready for this situation,” Tusk said. “We understand the gravity of the moment, but we do not intend to take a single step back.”

The exact date for the vote of confidence hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to take place soon. If Tusk’s government wins, it will give him and his allies a renewed mandate to continue their plans—including reforms to the judiciary, education system, and Poland’s place in the European Union.