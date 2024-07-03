Polls Suggest Kamala Harris Has A Better Chance Of Winning White House Than President Biden

A recent CNN poll that was conducted indicated that Vice President Kamala Harris, who has both Indian and African heritage, stands a better chance of retaining the White House in the upcoming November presidential elections than President Joe Biden. This revelation comes amid growing concerns within the Democratic Party regarding Biden’s declining approval ratings.

The poll observed that President Biden who is 81 years-old had received the biggest blow after the dismal performance decoded from the debate held in Atlanta the previous week. While Biden had been opposing Trump during the debate, however, its consequence raised the frequency of the calls in the Democratic Party. In contexts of the November 5 elections, several people demanded Biden to make way for someone else to be the candidate to contest the elections.

The CNN poll reveals that in a hypothetical matchup, Harris is nearly on par with Trump, garnering 45 percent of registered voters’ support compared to Trump’s 47 percent. This result, falling within the poll’s margin of error, suggests no clear leader in such a scenario.

“Harris’ slightly stronger showing against Trump rests at least in part on broader support from women (50% of female voters back Harris over Trump vs. 44% for Biden against Trump) and independents (43% Harris vs. 34% Biden),” the poll noted.

When questioned about the poll, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre avoided giving a direct comment. “I’m constrained to speaking directly to your poll and I get it and I hear the question. I got to be mindful, that is something for the campaign as you started saying, what the campaign has laid out their argument of the case. That is something for them to take up and that is something for them to answer,” she stated.

Also read: Donald Trump’s Hush Money Sentencing Postponed To September 18 By The US Court

Jean-Pierre emphasized President Biden’s record of accomplishments instead. “What I can speak to is the president’s record. What I can speak to, what he’s been able to accomplish and the things that he’s been able to do and get done is actually in line with majority of Americans. And I think that’s important too, to note. And again, I will say with age comes wisdom and experience and that’s certainly something that the president brings,” she added.

The poll’s findings brought the consistently shifting dynamics within the Democratic Party to light as the election approaches. It is noted that Harris’ potential candidacy appears to resonate more with women and independents who are the key voter demographics as compared to Biden.

Adding to the mix, an Ipsos poll also presents former First Lady Michelle Obama leading Trump by a significant margin of 50 percent to 39 percent. However, her office confirmed to NBC News in March that she would not be running for president this year.

Show Full Article