In Israel, investigations have been carried out and around 42 out of 148 have been removed from the roads, in what is being described as a ‘targeted enforcement activity’ against polluting and noisy vehicles that is being carried out in Kfar Qasim, which is an Arab town in the north town of Israel.

The ministry clarified that public health faces significant environmental risks, with air pollution and noise hazards identified as primary concerns. Numerous studies highlight a clear connection between human health issues and the dangers posed by air pollution and disruptive noise, particularly from vehicular sources. These hazards can adversely impact crucial physiological systems, leading to conditions such as hearing loss, physiological diseases, and even negative psychological effects.