The United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extended greetings to India, on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day, on 15 August. He called Indo-U.S relations a "Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time) extended Independence Day greetings to India and said that both countries share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions. “On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day,” Pompeo said in a statement.

He further said, “The United States and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions since India gained its independence seventy-three years ago.”



On the bilateral relations, the US Secretary of State said, “Over the years, our relationship has grown into a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, involving ever closer cooperation on issues vital to global security and prosperity in the 21st century. The United States and India work together on defence, counterterrorism, trade, investment, energy, the environment, healthcare, agriculture, science and technology, education, space, the oceans, and much more.”



He also said that both countries see each other as great pluralist democracies, global powers, and good friends.

