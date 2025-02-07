Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Poor Visibility And Bad Weather? Bering Air Flight With 10 People On Board Goes Missing From Radar Near Nome, Alaska

The Nome Fire Department emphasized that safety concerns prevent an immediate aerial search, but they are monitoring the situation closely.

Poor Visibility And Bad Weather? Bering Air Flight With 10 People On Board Goes Missing From Radar Near Nome, Alaska

Bering Air Plane Disappears Near Nome, Alaska


A Bering Air flight with 10 people on board has reportedly vanished from radar near Nome, Alaska, as per a report from BNO News. The missing aircraft, a commercial flight operated by Bering Air, was carrying nine passengers and one pilot.

Alaska State Troopers Confirm Missing Aircraft

The Alaska State Troopers released an official statement regarding the incident, confirming that they were notified about the overdue aircraft on February 6, 2025, at 4:00 PM. The missing Bering Air Caravan was traveling from Unalakleet to Nome when it lost contact. Authorities stated that search and rescue (SAR) teams are actively working to reach the last known coordinates of the aircraft.

Ground Search Underway Amid Bad Weather

Efforts to locate the aircraft are currently focused on a ground search due to adverse weather conditions. According to Alaska Public Media News, poor visibility and icing have prevented air support from being deployed. Danielle Sem, a spokesperson for the tribal non-profit organization Kawerak, confirmed that ground crews are leading the search.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department also provided updates, stating that they are conducting search operations from Nome and White Mountain while gathering the latest information on the situation.

Authorities Urge Caution as Aerial Search is Limited

Due to harsh weather conditions, authorities have urged the public to avoid launching independent search efforts. The Nome Fire Department emphasized that safety concerns prevent an immediate aerial search, but they are monitoring the situation closely.

In response to the incident, the US Coast Guard is preparing to deploy a C-130 aircraft to survey the area. Additionally, the US Air Force has confirmed that air support will be dispatched from Elmendorf Air Force Base. Meanwhile, ground search teams continue efforts to locate the missing plane.

Further updates on the search and rescue mission are expected as authorities gather more information.

