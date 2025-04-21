Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis: A Trailblazer In Church Leadership, Social Justice, And Interfaith Dialogue – Honoring A Spiritual Icon

Pope Francis: A Trailblazer In Church Leadership, Social Justice, And Interfaith Dialogue – Honoring A Spiritual Icon

Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, greeting tens of thousands of worshippers gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis: A Trailblazer In Church Leadership, Social Justice, And Interfaith Dialogue – Honoring A Spiritual Icon


Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, became the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013. He took on the papacy after Pope Benedict XVI made a historic decision to resign—becoming the first pope in nearly 600 years to step down.

As the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit pope, and the first non-European pope in over 1,200 years, Pope Francis revolutionized the role. He is widely recognized for living humbly and emphasizing social justice, regularly advocating for the poor, addressing climate change, and pushing for greater compassion toward marginalized communities.

Pope Francis also prioritized interfaith dialogue, fostering tolerance and understanding among different religious groups, leaving a legacy of reform, inclusivity, and spiritual humility.

Pope Francis, hailing from Argentina, became the first pope from the Americas—and also the first in over a century to ditch the lavish Vatican apostolic palace for a simple guesthouse. Since taking the papal throne in 2013, he’s been living life at full speed, ignoring doctors’ orders to slow down. Holiday? Not in this pope’s vocabulary. Despite his age, he’s stuck to a non-stop schedule, with no signs of hitting the brakes anytime soon. His commitment to the Church? Relentless. He’s practically the Energizer Bunny of the papacy, minus the holidays.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pope Francis On Easter

Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, greeting tens of thousands of worshippers gathered in St. Peter’s Square. At 88, and visibly frail, he appeared in a wheelchair and waved from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, saying, “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter.”

Due to his deteriorating health, the Pope delegated the reading of his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to a clergy member. His message emphasized peace and human rights: “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others.” He also called the situation in Gaza “dramatic and deplorable” and condemned rising global antisemitism.

After the blessing, he was driven around the square, pausing several times to bless babies brought to him. That Easter appearance marked his last return to public duties, following a five-week hospital stay for double pneumonia. Doctors had advised him to rest for at least two months.

Earlier that day, Pope Francis had met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance. The Vatican said they discussed religious freedom and humanitarian concerns during the visit.

Also Read: BREAKING: 88 Year Old Pope Francis Dies At 7:35 AM; Vatican Announces His Passing On Easter Monday!

 

 

Filed under

Pope Francis Pope Francis Death

As the world mourns the p

Who Is Amalia Damonte? Pope Francis’ Childhood Sweetheart Before Priesthood
A 14-year-old boy, who ha

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Second Suspected Suicide On Campus This Year
At Civil Services Day, PM

At Civil Services Day, PM Modi Asks Bureaucrats To Embrace ‘Naagrik Devo Bhava’ For A...
newsx

DRDO Wing Commander Brutally Attacked In Bangalore By Localites, Left Bleeding After Attack
When a Pope either passes

How Is A New Pope Chosen? All About the College of Cardinals
newsx

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pope Francis, Remembers His Diligent Service To The Poor And...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Amalia Damonte? Pope Francis’ Childhood Sweetheart Before Priesthood

Who Is Amalia Damonte? Pope Francis’ Childhood Sweetheart Before Priesthood

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Second Suspected Suicide On Campus This Year

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Second Suspected Suicide On Campus This Year

At Civil Services Day, PM Modi Asks Bureaucrats To Embrace ‘Naagrik Devo Bhava’ For A Citizen-First Viksit Bharat

At Civil Services Day, PM Modi Asks Bureaucrats To Embrace ‘Naagrik Devo Bhava’ For A...

DRDO Wing Commander Brutally Attacked In Bangalore By Localites, Left Bleeding After Attack

DRDO Wing Commander Brutally Attacked In Bangalore By Localites, Left Bleeding After Attack

How Is A New Pope Chosen? All About the College of Cardinals

How Is A New Pope Chosen? All About the College of Cardinals

Entertainment

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her Blue Origin Space Flight

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave