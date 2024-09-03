Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Pope Francis Arrives In Indonesia To Kick Off Extended Asian Tour

Pope Francis arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday for the first leg of his marathon 12-day visit to four countries, including Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, and Singapore.

Pope Francis arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday for the first leg of his marathon 12-day visit to four countries, including Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, and Singapore. After a flight lasting over 13 hours, the 87-year-old pontiff landed at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, according to the Jakarta Post.

Warm Welcome at the Airport

Sitting in a wheelchair, Francis disembarked from the plane via a lift and was greeted by two children dressed in traditional Indonesian attire who presented him with a bouquet of local produce. This visit marks Pope Francis’ 45th Apostolic Journey abroad and is the longest tour of his papacy to date.

Key Events and Meetings

On Wednesday, the Pope is scheduled to address Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and the country’s political leaders. On Thursday, he will participate in an interreligious meeting at Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, as reported by the Jakarta Post.

Following the mosque visit, Pope Francis will sign an interfaith declaration with the Grand Imam of Indonesia and is expected to visit an underpass connecting the mosque and the nearby Catholic cathedral, known as the “Tunnel of Friendship,” according to CNN. He is also anticipated to urge global action on climate change.

Historical Significance and Diplomatic Relations

Ahead of the Pope’s arrival, President Jokowi described the visit as “very historic,” noting that it had been planned long ago but was delayed by the pandemic. “Indonesia and the Vatican share a commitment to cultivating peace and brotherhood as well as ensuring prosperity for the people,” the Indonesian President was quoted as saying in the Jakarta Post.

Prior to Pope Francis, two other Popes had visited Indonesia: Pope St. Paul VI in 1970 and Pope St. John Paul II in 1989. This landmark visit will allow the Pope to emphasize key themes of his pontificate, including inter-religious dialogue and environmental protection. CNN highlighted that the trip also underscores a significant shift within the Catholic Church, reflecting its growing focus on Asia.

Indonesia’s Religious Demographics

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has about 280 million inhabitants, with only about 3 percent identifying as Catholic, according to the Jakarta Post.

