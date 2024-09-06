Pope Francis’ Asia-Pacific Tour: Key Statistics and Milestones of His Pontificate

As Pope Francis, 87, continues his extensive 33,000-kilometer journey across four Southeast Asian nations, we take a closer look at his historic papacy, his health, and the milestones he has achieved since becoming the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Election of Pope Francis: A Historic Papacy Begins

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was elected as the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013. His election marked a series of firsts: he is the first pope from Latin America, the first Jesuit pope, and the first to take the name Francis, inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, known for his devotion to peace and care for the poor.

Over a Decade of Leadership: Francis’ Time as Pope

Pope Francis has been leading the Catholic Church for over 11 years, surpassing the average papal reign of about 7.5 years. His tenure makes him one of the oldest living popes, second only to Leo XIII, who was 93 at his death in 1903. Francis’ immediate predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned at 85 and later passed away at 95.

Extensive Travel: Francis’ Impact Beyond Vatican Walls

The current tour of Southeast Asia is Pope Francis’ 45th international trip, underscoring his commitment to engaging with the global Catholic community. By the end of this journey, Francis will have visited more than 64 countries, covering a staggering 460,000 kilometers. His travels have taken him to all corners of the world, with his first overseas visit as pope being to Brazil in 2013. Following his return from Asia, Francis is scheduled to visit Belgium and Luxembourg, continuing his global outreach.

Navigating Health Challenges: Pope Francis’ Resilience

Pope Francis’ health has been closely monitored due to his advanced age and past medical concerns. Earlier in 2024, the pope was hospitalized following weeks of illness described variably as a cold, bronchitis, and influenza. However, he appeared in much better health by the end of March, resuming his rigorous schedule.

Francis has undergone several surgeries, including the removal of a section of his colon in 2021 due to diverticulitis, a painful intestinal condition. He had another operation in 2023 to repair an abdominal hernia. Despite these interventions, the pope acknowledged that his diverticulitis had returned last year.

Mobility issues have also been a persistent challenge for Francis. He has long suffered from sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes pain in the back, hips, and legs, and more recently, he has dealt with knee problems. As a result, the pope often uses a cane or wheelchair to assist with his mobility during public appearances.

Canonizations Under Francis: A Record of Sainthood

During his papacy, Pope Francis has canonized over 900 saints, adding to the rich tapestry of the Church’s history. Among those elevated to sainthood are his predecessors—John XXIII, Paul VI, and John Paul II—as well as notable figures like Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Archbishop Oscar Romero of El Salvador, who was assassinated in 1980 for his advocacy for the poor and his outspoken criticism of human rights abuses.

Francis’ Encyclicals: Guiding the Faithful in a Changing World

Encyclicals, considered the most significant form of papal writings, have been a central aspect of Francis’ papacy, providing guidance on faith, morality, and global issues. He has authored three major encyclicals:

“Lumen Fidei” (The Light of Faith), 2013: This document emphasized the importance of Christian faith and was based partly on the work of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

This document emphasized the importance of Christian faith and was based partly on the work of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. “Laudato Si” (Praise Be to You), 2015: In one of his most widely recognized writings, Francis called for urgent action on climate change, highlighting the moral responsibility of caring for the planet.

In one of his most widely recognized writings, Francis called for urgent action on climate change, highlighting the moral responsibility of caring for the planet. “Fratelli Tutti” (All Brothers), 2020: Written in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this encyclical focused on human solidarity, the need for global fraternity, and the challenges of building a post-pandemic world.

