Pope Francis Buried In Rome After Funeral Service In St. Peter’s Square – Here’s What His Tomb Looks Like

Pope Francis has been laid to rest in a tomb at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome following a funeral service in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis has been laid to rest in a simple tomb at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome following a funeral service attended by hundreds of thousands in St. Peter’s Square and along the streets of the Italian capital, foreign media reported.

The tomb, crafted from materials sourced from Liguria in northern Italy, was designed in accordance with Pope Francis’ wishes. According to the Vatican, the tomb bears only the inscription “Franciscus,” along with a reproduction of the late pope’s pectoral cross.

According to the Vatican, the tomb, located near the Altar of St. Francis, sits in a niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Salus Populi Romani Chapel) and the Sforza Chapel, offering a final resting place for the pontiff. Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Coadjutor Archpriest of the Basilica, shared details of the Pope’s desire for the tomb to be made of “the stone of Liguria, the land of his grandparents,” underscoring the personal connection the pontiff felt to the region.

Pope Francis’ tomb in the Basilica of St. Mary Major has been made with materials from the Italian region of Liguria. It is a simple tomb bearing only the inscription “Franciscus” and a reproduction of the late Pope’s pectoral cross. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The tomb is located near the Altar of St.… pic.twitter.com/gltWSJfccb — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 24, 2025

What Happens After the Pope’s Coffin Arrives at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica?

Following a procession from Vatican City to the Basilica, Pope Francis’s coffin was met by a group of “the last ones”—a diverse group of poor, homeless, and marginalised individuals who had always held a special place in the Pope’s heart, The Guardian reported. These individuals gave their final tribute before the coffin was carried to the altar for burial.

The Vatican had earlier shared details of the burial ceremony, stating Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo who oversees the Vatican’s day-to-day affairs, would seal the coffin with his mark, alongside those of other papal officials. Following the ceremonial act, the remains of the pope were sprinkled with holy water and placed in the tomb, reports suggest.

The official act of the burial was documented by the notary of the Liberian Chapter, and the act was read aloud in the presence of those gathered. The document was then signed by the camerlengo, the regent of the papal household, the master of papal liturgical celebrations, and the notary.

At least 400,000 Attend Pope Francis’s Funeral in St. Peter’s Square

The funeral service for Pope Francis drew an overwhelming crowd, with at least 400,000 people gathering in St. Peter’s Square and lining the streets of Rome, AFP reported, quoting Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who confirmed that the turnout far exceeded earlier estimates of 250,000. “We estimate not fewer than 400,000 people between those present in St. Peter’s Square and those along the route,” Piantedosi told TG5, according to AFP.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis ‘Touched Minds And Hearts’ And Wanted To ‘Build Bridges, Not Walls’, Says Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re