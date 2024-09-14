Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Pope Francis Condemns Trump And Harris, Labels Us Election As ‘lesser Evil’ Choice

During a press conference aboard the papal plane, Francis remarked, "One must choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don't know." He urged voters to reflect deeply upon their decision. Notably, Francis has been more outspoken on political matters compared to his predecessors, seeking to make the Catholic Church more inclusive. He has consistently upheld the Church's position against abortion, viewing it as the intentional ending of human life. He has also emphasised that this issue should be considered alongside other life-related matters, such as immigration.

Pope Francis Condemns Trump And Harris, Labels Us Election As ‘lesser Evil’ Choice

Pope Francis has taken aim at former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris for their positions on immigration and abortion, respectively. He described the upcoming US elections as a choice between the “lesser of two evils,” according to CNN. He described Trump’s stance on immigration and Harris’ support for abortion rights as “contrary to the value of life.

During a press conference aboard the papal plane, Francis remarked, “One must choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don’t know.”
He urged voters to reflect deeply upon their decision. Notably, Francis has been more outspoken on political matters compared to his predecessors, seeking to make the Catholic Church more inclusive. He has consistently upheld the Church’s position against abortion, viewing it as the intentional ending of human life. He has also emphasised that this issue should be considered alongside other life-related matters, such as immigration.

“To send migrants away, to leave them wherever you want, to leave them … it’s something terrible, there is evil there. To send away a child from the womb of the mother is an assassination, because there is life. We must speak about these things clearly,” he said. Previously, Francis presented progressive stances on various political issues, such as permitting priests to forgive abortions, supporting blessings for same-sex couples, and highlighting climate change concerns, as per the report by CNN.

He has also contested the view held by some Catholic bishops in the US who prioritise abortion as the foremost issue, arguing that migrant welfare is equally significant for the protection of life.
In 2016, Francis criticised Trump’s proposal to build a border wall, labelling it “not Christian.”
In 2021, when US bishops debated whether to deny communion to public figures supporting abortion rights, including President Joe Biden, Francis advocated for a “pastoral” rather than a political approach to such decisions. He has maintained that he has never refused communion to anyone.

Francis has also expressed disapproval of couples opting for pets over children, echoing sentiments shared by Trump’s running mate, Sen JD Vance. Vance, a converted Catholic, has disparaged childless women as “childless cat ladies” and criticised the “leadership class” without children as “more sociopathic,” CNN reported.
Opinions vary widely among Christian Catholics. Pew Research shows that 52 per cent of registered Catholic voters identify with or lean towards the Republican Party, while 44 per cent lean Democrat.
In the 2020 election, Catholic voters were nearly evenly split, with 50 per cent supporting Biden and 49 per cent backing Trump. Nevertheless, a majority, 61 per cent, of Catholics believe abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: German Companies Demand Faster Visas for Chinese Staff Amid Delays

Filed under

donald trump Kamala Harris Pope Francis US Election 2024

Also Read

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox