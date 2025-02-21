Pope Francis’ Condition ‘Slightly Improving’ After Pneumonia Diagnosis, Vatican Says

Pope Francis' health is showing "slight improvement," according to the Vatican, after he was hospitalized last week for a respiratory infection. The 86-year-old pontiff continues to remain in good spirits and has been able to carry out work activities despite his ongoing health challenges.

Pope’s Condition Shows Positive Signs

As of Thursday evening, the Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis, who is receiving oxygen but breathing on his own, is responding positively to his treatment. He has not had a fever and was able to participate in work activities after receiving the Eucharist earlier in the day.

The Pope, who is being treated for pneumonia in both lungs, remains in stable condition, and his heart is reportedly holding up well. The Vatican spokesperson emphasized that his clinical condition is improving, with no additional complications reported.

Health Struggles and Diagnosis

Since his hospitalization, Pope Francis has been battling a combination of lung-related medical issues. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday after a CT scan, following an earlier diagnosis of a “polymicrobial infection” of the respiratory tract. The Vatican described the situation as a “complex clinical picture” for the Pope, who is one of the oldest to hold the papacy.

On Wednesday, the Vatican described the Pope’s condition as stable, with his blood tests showing slight improvement, especially in inflammatory markers. However, Pope Francis has acknowledged that he feels more tired as he recovers, and he is focusing on taking care of his health.

Pope’s Resilience and Continued Work

Despite his condition, the Pope has remained engaged in his duties. On Thursday, he had breakfast in an armchair and continued his work with close collaborators. The day before, he had received the Eucharist and interacted with officials, including a phone call with his team in Gaza.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited Pope Francis on Wednesday, reported that the pontiff was “alert and reactive” during their meeting, displaying his usual sense of humor. “We joked as always,” she said, adding that the Pope’s spirits were high despite the health struggles.

International Support and Prayers

Around the world, faithful followers and religious leaders have expressed their concern for the Pope’s health. In Argentina, a mass will be held for his recovery, with many wishing for his swift return to full health.

Meanwhile, the Vatican continues to monitor his condition closely. Doctors have prescribed complete rest, and all of the Pope’s public events are canceled until further notice. Despite this, Pope Francis remains in good spirits and appreciates the support and prayers from around the globe.

History of Health Issues

Pope Francis has previously battled severe pneumonia in his youth, which led to the removal of part of one lung. Recently, he has also suffered two falls, leading him to use a wheelchair to aid his mobility. He also lives with diverticulitis, a condition that requires ongoing management. In 2021, he underwent surgery to remove part of his colon.

Despite these health issues, the Pope has remained resilient and is focused on returning to his duties as soon as possible.