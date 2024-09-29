Pope Francis expressed criticism of military attacks that exceed moral boundaries in response to questions about Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon, specifically targeting top Hezbollah leaders.

While returning from Belgium, he addressed reporters regarding an airstrike that resulted in the death of Hezbollah’s long-standing leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and destroyed multiple buildings in Beirut. Hezbollah later confirmed the death of senior commander Ali Karaki as well, and noted that at least seven high-ranking members of the Iran-backed group had been killed in Israeli strikes recently.

Pope Francis did not specify Israel

Although Francis did not specify Israel, he spoke in general terms, stating that defensive actions must remain proportional to the original attack. He emphasized that when actions are disproportionate, they indicate a moral failing. He remarked that countries that engage in such excessive actions, referring to any nation, are acting immorally.

Francis acknowledged that while war is inherently immoral, there are certain rules that suggest a level of morality should be upheld. He expressed concern over the negative repercussions of failing to follow these guidelines.

Uproar in Lebanon

The death of Nasrallah has caused significant alarm in Lebanon and across the Middle East, where he has been a prominent figure for over thirty years.

President Biden described the Israeli airstrike as a justified response to Hezbollah’s history of terror.

In the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Francis has sought to maintain a balanced perspective, calling for an immediate cease-fire, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also mentioned that he regularly contacts the Catholic parish in Gaza to check on their well-being.

