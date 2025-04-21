Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis Death: What Is A Papal Conclave? The Secretive Process To Elect A New Pope Explained

Pope Francis Death: What Is A Papal Conclave? The Secretive Process To Elect A New Pope Explained

The conclave takes place inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. It begins with a special mass and an oath of secrecy.

Pope Francis Death: What Is A Papal Conclave? The Secretive Process To Elect A New Pope Explained

Pope Francis death


Pope Francis, the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. As the global leader of 1.4 billion Catholics, his death marks the end of an era and sets into motion the centuries-old process of electing a new pope a process known as the papal conclave.

What is papal conclave?

A papal conclave is a highly secretive and sacred election held by the College of Cardinals to choose the next pope. The term “conclave” comes from the Latin cum clave, meaning “with a key”, referring to the locked-door setting in which the cardinals gather, away from external influence.

The conclave typically begins 15 to 20 days after a pope’s death, allowing time for funeral rites and for cardinals to travel from across the globe. Until a new pope is chosen, the day-to-day administration of the Church is overseen by the College of Cardinals.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the conclave. Currently, there are 222 cardinals worldwide, of whom about 120 meet this criterion. Although Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 91, is the current dean of the College of Cardinals, he will not be eligible to vote. A younger cardinal, possibly the sub-dean, is expected to preside over the proceedings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Where is conclave takes place?

The conclave takes place inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. It begins with a special mass and an oath of secrecy. Once the cardinals are locked inside, they live, eat, and vote in complete isolation, with no access to phones, television, or the internet. The chapel is checked for surveillance equipment before and after the voting sessions.

Voting is conducted using paper ballots. Cardinals cast their votes by writing a name under the Latin phrase “Eligio in Summum Pontificem” (I elect as Supreme Pontiff). To be elected, a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority. If no candidate wins after three days of voting, the cardinals pause for prayer and reflection before resuming the process.

Process

Ballots are burned after each round of voting. Black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney indicates no decision has been made; white smoke signals that a new pope has been elected.

Once a candidate accepts the position, he chooses a papal name and dons the white cassock. A senior cardinal then steps onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to declare “Habemus Papam” “We have a pope” to the faithful gathered below and to the world.

The system of papal election has evolved over centuries. In 1059, Pope Nicholas II issued a decree assigning the power of papal election to cardinal bishops, thereby reducing interference from Roman nobility and the general public. The conclave procedure, as formalized in the 13th century, remains one of the oldest electoral processes still in use today.

With the Church now preparing for its next leader, the coming conclave will not only decide the future direction of Catholicism but also mark a historic transition following the death of a pope who emphasized humility, social justice, and reform.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis: A Trailblazer In Church Leadership, Social Justice, And Interfaith Dialogue – Honoring A Spiritual Icon

Filed under

papal conclave Pope Francis Death

As the world mourns the p

Who Is Amalia Damonte? Pope Francis’ Childhood Sweetheart Before Priesthood
A 14-year-old boy, who ha

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Second Suspected Suicide On Campus This Year
At Civil Services Day, PM

At Civil Services Day, PM Modi Asks Bureaucrats To Embrace ‘Naagrik Devo Bhava’ For A...
newsx

DRDO Wing Commander Brutally Attacked In Bangalore By Localites, Left Bleeding After Attack
When a Pope either passes

How Is A New Pope Chosen? All About the College of Cardinals
newsx

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pope Francis, Remembers His Diligent Service To The Poor And...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Amalia Damonte? Pope Francis’ Childhood Sweetheart Before Priesthood

Who Is Amalia Damonte? Pope Francis’ Childhood Sweetheart Before Priesthood

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Second Suspected Suicide On Campus This Year

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Second Suspected Suicide On Campus This Year

At Civil Services Day, PM Modi Asks Bureaucrats To Embrace ‘Naagrik Devo Bhava’ For A Citizen-First Viksit Bharat

At Civil Services Day, PM Modi Asks Bureaucrats To Embrace ‘Naagrik Devo Bhava’ For A...

DRDO Wing Commander Brutally Attacked In Bangalore By Localites, Left Bleeding After Attack

DRDO Wing Commander Brutally Attacked In Bangalore By Localites, Left Bleeding After Attack

How Is A New Pope Chosen? All About the College of Cardinals

How Is A New Pope Chosen? All About the College of Cardinals

Entertainment

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her Blue Origin Space Flight

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave