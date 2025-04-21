Pope Francis Death: What Is A Papal Conclave? The Secretive Process To Elect A New Pope Explained

The conclave takes place inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. It begins with a special mass and an oath of secrecy.

Pope Francis, the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. As the global leader of 1.4 billion Catholics, his death marks the end of an era and sets into motion the centuries-old process of electing a new pope a process known as the papal conclave.

What is papal conclave?

A papal conclave is a highly secretive and sacred election held by the College of Cardinals to choose the next pope. The term “conclave” comes from the Latin cum clave, meaning “with a key”, referring to the locked-door setting in which the cardinals gather, away from external influence.

The conclave typically begins 15 to 20 days after a pope’s death, allowing time for funeral rites and for cardinals to travel from across the globe. Until a new pope is chosen, the day-to-day administration of the Church is overseen by the College of Cardinals.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the conclave. Currently, there are 222 cardinals worldwide, of whom about 120 meet this criterion. Although Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 91, is the current dean of the College of Cardinals, he will not be eligible to vote. A younger cardinal, possibly the sub-dean, is expected to preside over the proceedings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Where is conclave takes place?

The conclave takes place inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. It begins with a special mass and an oath of secrecy. Once the cardinals are locked inside, they live, eat, and vote in complete isolation, with no access to phones, television, or the internet. The chapel is checked for surveillance equipment before and after the voting sessions.

Voting is conducted using paper ballots. Cardinals cast their votes by writing a name under the Latin phrase “Eligio in Summum Pontificem” (I elect as Supreme Pontiff). To be elected, a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority. If no candidate wins after three days of voting, the cardinals pause for prayer and reflection before resuming the process.

Process

Ballots are burned after each round of voting. Black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney indicates no decision has been made; white smoke signals that a new pope has been elected.

Once a candidate accepts the position, he chooses a papal name and dons the white cassock. A senior cardinal then steps onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to declare “Habemus Papam” “We have a pope” to the faithful gathered below and to the world.

The system of papal election has evolved over centuries. In 1059, Pope Nicholas II issued a decree assigning the power of papal election to cardinal bishops, thereby reducing interference from Roman nobility and the general public. The conclave procedure, as formalized in the 13th century, remains one of the oldest electoral processes still in use today.

With the Church now preparing for its next leader, the coming conclave will not only decide the future direction of Catholicism but also mark a historic transition following the death of a pope who emphasized humility, social justice, and reform.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis: A Trailblazer In Church Leadership, Social Justice, And Interfaith Dialogue – Honoring A Spiritual Icon