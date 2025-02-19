Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  World»
  • Pope Francis Fears Death, ‘May Not Survive’ Latest Health Scare: Report

Pope Francis Fears Death, ‘May Not Survive’ Latest Health Scare: Report

Pope Francis' worsening health has raised concerns over his succession. Following hospitalization for severe pneumonia, the pontiff is focused on securing his legacy and influencing the upcoming conclave. Key appointments and reforms are being fast-tracked as his health remains uncertain.

Pope Francis’ worsening health has sparked growing concerns over the future of the Catholic Church as the 88-year-old pontiff battles severe bronchitis and pneumonia. After his recent hospitalization, the pope is reportedly rushing to finalize important decisions, driven by his fear that his health may not improve.

Pope Francis’ Health Crisis

Pope Francis’ health has been a major concern in recent years, with the pontiff’s age and past medical history weighing heavily on his ability to continue leading the Church. He was recently admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with severe bronchitis and pneumonia, causing him to cancel multiple public engagements. Despite his efforts to carry out his duties, a recent CT scan revealed bilateral pneumonia, intensifying fears about his prognosis.

Reports indicate that Pope Francis is in intense pain and has privately expressed concern about not surviving this hospitalization. His doctors have imposed strict orders, including prohibiting him from delivering his usual Angelus sermon, a rare and unsettling development for the pontiff.

Swift Actions to Secure His Legacy

As his health deteriorates, Pope Francis is focusing on finalizing key initiatives to ensure his legacy endures. One such initiative includes appointing close allies to powerful positions within the Church. His progressive papacy, known for pushing inclusive reforms and addressing clerical child abuse, continues to face both support and opposition.

To influence the Church’s future, Francis has made strategic appointments, such as extending the term of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re as dean of the College of Cardinals. This position plays a vital role in the conclave process, which will ultimately choose his successor. The decision to extend Re’s term, bypassing a scheduled vote, is seen as a direct attempt by the pope to shape the outcome of the conclave.

Political Influence in the Conclave

The conclave, a secretive gathering of cardinals that elects the new pope, is bound to be influenced by various factions, including political players. Some observers note that political influence, particularly from European powers, could affect the selection of Francis’ successor, with calls for a less confrontational pope gaining traction.

A Historic Appointment: Sister Raffaella Petrini

In a groundbreaking move, Pope Francis appointed Sister Raffaella Petrini as the first female governor of Vatican City. Her appointment, which begins on March 1, marks a significant milestone in the pope’s reform efforts. Though some question the timing of the announcement, as it follows concerns about his health, it may also be linked to Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga’s 80th birthday, making him ineligible for the role.

Preparing for the Future of the Church

As Pope Francis faces an uncertain future, his focus has shifted from pushing reforms to securing the permanence of his initiatives. Whether he recovers from his illness or not, the coming months will likely define the future of the papacy and the direction the Church takes in the years to come.

