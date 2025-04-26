The pope's coffin, now draped in white and gold, has begun its final journey through the heart of Rome.

The funeral mass for Pope Francis has concluded, marking the end of a solemn ceremony that brought together world leaders and thousands of mourners in Vatican City on Saturday. The pope’s coffin, now draped in white and gold, has begun its final journey through the heart of Rome, The Associated Press reported. According to a BBC report, a slow procession is carrying the pontiff’s remains from St. Peter’s Basilica to the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he will be laid to rest.

A Slow Procession Through Rome

The procession, which spans 6 kilometres (3.75 miles), is winding its way over the Tiber River and through the city’s iconic landmarks. The coffin, placed on a modified popemobile designed for mourners to view, will pass the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Roman Forum, and the Colosseum, before reaching its final destination at Santa Maria Maggiore, where the pope will be laid to rest, according to AP.

Barriers have been set up along the route to ensure public safety and to maintain an orderly flow, AP reported. Local officials have deployed over 3,000 volunteers along the way to assist the crowds, provide directions, offer medical help and distribute water to mourners.

An Intimate Burial Ceremony

The burial itself will take place inside Santa Maria Maggiore, but this portion of the ceremony will be private, the report said. Although the public is not allowed to witness the burial, reports suggest the crowds have already gathered outside the basilica to offer their final prayers and to commemorate the pope’s legacy.

According to the AP report, the procession will be met by approximately 40 individuals, including migrants, prisoners, homeless and transgender people. These groups represent the pope’s pastoral focus on those most often excluded from society.

