Pope Francis Funeral: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Live Stream

The global Catholic community is grieving the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88, as confirmed by the Vatican on Saturday. The news of his death came as a shock to many, particularly since it occurred just a day after he made a brief public appearance to deliver the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing on Easter Sunday, where he once again called for peace in Gaza.

Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, was the first pontiff to come from Latin America. He had been battling multiple health issues in recent months, and his declining health had been a subject of growing concern. Public appearances had become less frequent, and his mobility had become increasingly limited, signaling a deterioration in his health.

A Peaceful Passing in the Vatican

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis died peacefully at the Vatican, surrounded by those closest to him. The Church and its followers worldwide are now in a period of mourning, with flags being lowered and church bells ringing in his honor. Catholic communities around the globe are gathering in prayer to remember the pope’s life and legacy.

Traditions Following the Death of a Pope Francis

In accordance with papal tradition, a special church official, known as the Camerlengo, will oversee the necessary preparations. Together with three helpers, the Camerlengo will determine when Pope Francis’s coffin will be placed inside St. Peter’s Basilica, where the public can pay their respects. Additionally, two significant items—the Pope’s Fisherman’s Ring and lead seal—will be broken to prevent anyone from using them inappropriately. Notably, no autopsy will be conducted, as is customary when a pope dies.

Funeral Plans and Final Wishes of Pope

Following the death of a pope, the Church observes a nine-day mourning period. The exact date and time of the funeral will be determined by a group of senior church leaders known as cardinals. Typically, the funeral takes place four to six days after the pope’s passing, and it is held in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

However, Pope Francis had expressed his desire to be laid to rest in a different location. Contrary to tradition, he had requested not to be buried under St. Peter’s Basilica but in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome. In a move reflecting his humble nature, he also requested a simple wooden coffin, forgoing the usual ornate burial arrangements.

Pope Francis Funeral Ceremony

The upcoming funeral ceremony is expected to be an emotional and significant event, with traditional prayers, a final blessing, and tributes from world leaders and individuals around the world.

As per tradition, the camerlengo, assisted by three appointed officials, will decide when the late pope's body will be brought into St. Peter's Basilica for public viewing. To mark the symbolic end of his papacy, the pope's Fisherman's Ring and lead seal will be destroyed in a ceremonial act to prevent any unauthorized use. Following Vatican protocol, no autopsy will be performed.

Where Will Pope Francis’ Funeral Take Place?

The Catholic Church enters a nine-day mourning period, during which the cardinals will determine the funeral and burial date, typically set four to six days after death in St. Peter’s Square. However, Pope Francis, renowned for his humility and simplicity, expressed final wishes that differ from tradition. Unlike many of his predecessors, who were buried in the crypt beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis requested to be laid to rest at Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major. His instructions also called for a simple wooden casket, reflecting his lifelong commitment to modesty.

Where to Watch Pope Francis’s Funeral Live

For those wishing to witness the funeral of Pope Francis, the ceremony will be broadcast live across multiple platforms. Vatican Media will provide a live stream on YouTube and its official websites. Global news channels and various local Catholic news outlets are expected to give coverage of the funeral.

