Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis’ Funeral Set for Saturday Morning in St. Peter’s Square

Pope Francis’ Funeral Set for Saturday Morning in St. Peter’s Square

The funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis’ Funeral Set for Saturday Morning in St. Peter’s Square

The funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) in St. Peter’s Square.


The funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) in St. Peter’s Square, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an announcement by the Vatican.

The open-air funeral ceremony will take place in the piazza outside the Vatican’s main basilica, a tradition upheld in previous papal funerals, which have seen thousands of mourners fill the square in remembrance and prayer, the report said.

According to the Vatican, the funeral Liturgy will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista, the Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Following the Eucharist, a final commendation and valediction will be held before Pope Francis’ coffin is carried into St. Peter’s Basilica for the remainder of the service, it said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The burial will take place afterward at Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, marking the final resting place of the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

ALSO READ: Who Are The 4 Indian Cardinals To Be Part Of The Conclave To Elect New Pope?

Filed under

Pope Francis Death Pope Francis Funeral

newsx

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’
US Vice President JD Vanc

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur
Breaking News: Tourists A

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured
Smart Cities Mission Race

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!
The US Vice President, JD

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...
newsx

Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says | Top Quotes

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After