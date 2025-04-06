Pope Francis appeared in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair, greeting the crowds with a warm smile and a brief address.

Pope Francis made his first public appearance on Sunday since being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago, following treatment for double pneumonia, Reuters reported. The 88-year-old pontiff appeared in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair, greeting the crowds with a warm smile and a brief address.

This marks the first time Pope Francis has been seen in public since March 23, when he gave a short greeting before leaving Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he had been receiving care for over five weeks. The treatment came amid what has been described as the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

The Pope’s unexpected appearance took place shortly before noon, as the Vatican was concluding Mass for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee year, the report said. Despite his seemingly frail appearance, Pope Francis made his way to the front of the main altar, where he waved to the faithful assembled there and addressed the crowd.

In a soft but clear voice, the Pope reportedly said, “Happy Sunday to everyone,” before offering a simple but heartfelt, “Thank you so much”.

According to the report, Pope Francis, though visibly weakened, was receiving supplemental oxygen through a small hose under his nose during the brief interaction.

The Pope’s appearance in St. Peter’s Square was unannounced, catching many by surprise. The pontiff had previously been hospitalised in late February for treatment related to breathing difficulties, which were later confirmed to be linked to a case of double pneumonia. During his time at the hospital, the Vatican provided regular updates on his condition, assuring the faithful that the Pope was responding well to treatment.

