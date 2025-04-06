Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis Greets Crowds At Vatican In First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge

Pope Francis Greets Crowds At Vatican In First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge

Pope Francis appeared in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair, greeting the crowds with a warm smile and a brief address.

Pope Francis Greets Crowds At Vatican In First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge

Pope Francis appeared in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair, greeting the crowds with a warm smile and a brief address. (Reuters photos)


Pope Francis made his first public appearance on Sunday since being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago, following treatment for double pneumonia, Reuters reported. The 88-year-old pontiff appeared in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair, greeting the crowds with a warm smile and a brief address.

This marks the first time Pope Francis has been seen in public since March 23, when he gave a short greeting before leaving Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he had been receiving care for over five weeks. The treatment came amid what has been described as the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

The Pope’s unexpected appearance took place shortly before noon, as the Vatican was concluding Mass for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee year, the report said. Despite his seemingly frail appearance, Pope Francis made his way to the front of the main altar, where he waved to the faithful assembled there and addressed the crowd.

In a soft but clear voice, the Pope reportedly said, “Happy Sunday to everyone,” before offering a simple but heartfelt, “Thank you so much”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, Pope Francis, though visibly weakened, was receiving supplemental oxygen through a small hose under his nose during the brief interaction.

The Pope’s appearance in St. Peter’s Square was unannounced, catching many by surprise. The pontiff had previously been hospitalised in late February for treatment related to breathing difficulties, which were later confirmed to be linked to a case of double pneumonia. During his time at the hospital, the Vatican provided regular updates on his condition, assuring the faithful that the Pope was responding well to treatment.

ALSO READ: ‘The World as We Knew It Has Gone’, Starmer Warns Amid Global Uncertainty Over Trump’s Tariffs

Filed under

Pope Francis Pope's Hospital Discharge Vatican

A gamer sues Three Kingdo

Chinese Gamer Sues Developer Three Kingdoms Kill Online Over 4,800 Virtual Slaps, Says It Ruined...
newsx

Viral Video: Kerala Employees Forced To Crawl Like Dog, Lick…; Firm Faces Backlash, Police Say...
Pope Francis appeared in

Pope Francis Greets Crowds At Vatican In First Public Appearance After Hospital Discharge
newsx

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’
newsx

Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh Treats KKR Players To ‘Korbo Lorbo Jitbo’ At His Million...
Iran agrees to indirect t

NewsX Explainer: Why Is Iran Insisting On Indirect Talks Instead Of Direct Negotiations With The...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chinese Gamer Sues Developer Three Kingdoms Kill Online Over 4,800 Virtual Slaps, Says It Ruined His Life

Chinese Gamer Sues Developer Three Kingdoms Kill Online Over 4,800 Virtual Slaps, Says It Ruined...

Viral Video: Kerala Employees Forced To Crawl Like Dog, Lick…; Firm Faces Backlash, Police Say Footage Is Misleading

Viral Video: Kerala Employees Forced To Crawl Like Dog, Lick…; Firm Faces Backlash, Police Say...

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh Treats KKR Players To ‘Korbo Lorbo Jitbo’ At His Million India Tour In Kolkata

Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh Treats KKR Players To ‘Korbo Lorbo Jitbo’ At His Million...

NewsX Explainer: Why Is Iran Insisting On Indirect Talks Instead Of Direct Negotiations With The U.S.?

NewsX Explainer: Why Is Iran Insisting On Indirect Talks Instead Of Direct Negotiations With The...

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting